Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI orders Visa to stop unauthorised B2B card payment system: Report

The central bank said it has not placed any restriction on the normal usage of business credit cards

rbi reserve bank of india

The RBI said it asked the card network to keep all such arrangements "under abeyance" while it examined the matter

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank has ordered Visa to stop using an unauthorized route to make business-to-business card payments, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India said a card company, which it did not name, was routing some commercial payments through third-party intermediaries as they did not comply with the central bank's payment and customer identification rules.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Visa had said on Wednesday that it had received "what appears to be an industry-wide request" for information from the RBI on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments and that the RBI had asked it to hold all such transactions "in abeyance." The central bank said commercial payments routed through a third party raised two concerns: large amounts of funds being pooled into an account of the intermediary and transactions being processed without adequate information on who the funds were going to.
 
The RBI said it asked the card network to keep all such arrangements "under abeyance" while it examined the matter.
 
The central bank said it has not placed any restriction on the normal usage of business credit cards.
 
Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the RBI's statement.

Also Read

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

US Embassy sets new record in India, issues 140,000 student visas in 2023

Deferred annuity plans and guaranteed sums explained in one chart

Deposits paucity may hit Indian banks credit growth in FY25: Report

Green capital flows to emerging markets must be boosted: RBI governor

Kendriya Vidyalaya students can now pay their fees via UPI mobile apps

Rupee appreciates 3 paise to 82.99 against US dollar in early trade

Topics : RBI Visa debit card payment Payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon