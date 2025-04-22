Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI says higher SDF balances reflect asymmetry in bank liquidity

RBI says higher SDF balances reflect asymmetry in bank liquidity

Banks' placement of funds in March under the facility averaged ₹2.13 trillion, higher than the ₹1.12 trillion in the previous month

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Banks’ recourse to the MSF at a daily average of ₹6,000 crore in the second half (H2) of FY25 was lower than the ₹8,000 crore in the first half of the financial year.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The increased share of the standing deposit facility (SDF) in absorption by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows greater precautionary demand for funds on the part of banks, the central bank has said in  a report titled  “Three Years of the Standing Deposit Facility: Some Insights”, released on Tuesday.
 
The report, authored by RBI staffers, does not represent the views of the central bank.
 
Banks’ placement of funds in March under the facility averaged ₹2.13 trillion, higher than the ₹1.12 trillion in the previous month.
 
The coexistence of deficit liquidity and fund placement under the SDF from mid-December 2024 to end-March 2025 suggests an asymmetric distribution of liquidity in banking, the bulletin highlighted.
 
 
Since its inception in April 2022, the facility has been an important feature of the central bank’s liquidity-management framework, replacing the fixed-rate reverse repo as the floor of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF).

Also Read

PremiumMSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Large banks to gain from lower runoff on non-financial firms' deposits

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

PSU banks lead incremental credit while share of private banks falls

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI permits minors above 10 yrs to operate bank accounts independently

New India Co-operative Bank

New India Co-operative Bank case: Depositors push for revival or merger

Premiumwheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

 
The SDF is in line with global best practices wherein deposit facilities are in the form of deposits without collateral.
 
Amid the need for higher liquidity in view of 24 hours’ format payment systems, banks are facing uncertainty in their day-to-day transactions because high-value transactions at late hours can result in a shortfall in reserve maintenance, the bulletin said.
 
Moreover, the “just-in-time” release of funds from the Treasury to the end beneficiary has considerably shrunk the amount of float money with banks earlier.
 
Thus, banks increasingly prefer to hold larger balances under the SDF. This has resulted in banks showing a lower inclination in parking surplus funds with the central bank through the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations of longer tenors under the LAF.
 
Banks’ recourse to the MSF at a daily average of ₹6,000 crore in the second half (H2) of FY25 was lower than the ₹8,000 crore in the first half of the financial year.
 
Of the average absorption under the LAF at ₹1.26 trillion during H2, average placement under the SDF constituted about 82.6 per cent, or ₹1.04 trillion, while the remaining amount was absorbed through VRRR auctions.
 
The SDF rate, which is applicable on overnight deposits without collateral, was set at 25 basis points (bps) below the policy repo rate.
 
This, along with the MSF rate at 25 bps above the repo rate, restored the width of the LAF corridor to its pre-pandemic level of 50 bps.
 
Thus, standing facilities were instituted at both ends of the LAF corridor — one to absorb and the other to inject liquidity, rendering the operating framework symmetric.
 
Furthermore, access to the SDF and marginal standing facility are at the discretion of banks, unlike repurchase transactions, outright open market operations and the cash reserve ratio, which are conducted at the discretion of the RBI.
 
In addition, when there is a need, the RBI has the flexibility to absorb liquidity for longer tenors under the SDF with appropriate pricing.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Limited impact on consumption, investment due to headwinds: RBI report

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee's REER continues to moderate at 102.37 in February: RBI Bulletin

dollars

India's net FDI slips to $1.5 bn in Apr-Feb amid higher outflows: RBI data

Indusind Bank

EY not involved in forensic audit of MFI business, says IndusInd Bank

treasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Govt bond yields inch up following RBI's revised liquidity norms

Topics : Banks Banking sector RBI Policy RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon