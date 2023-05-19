close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal will help curb black money to great extent'

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor R Gandhi on Friday said withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 bank notes will help in curbing black money to a great extent

Press Trust of India Mumbai
War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor R Gandhi on Friday said withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 bank notes will help in curbing black money to a "great extent" because people are hoarding the high value currency.

Gandhi, who was leading the currency department during the demonetisation of 2016, told PTI that any systemic impact on payments is unlikely because the notes are not used in day-to-day payments, which mostly go through in a digital manner.

However, the Rs 20,000 limit on a single exchange transaction -- where those having the Rs 2,000 notes can go to a bank branch for exchanging the currency with bills of other denominations - may lead to "operational inconvenience" as some people may have to do multiple visits to a bank branch.

When asked about the impact of the Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal on the agenda of curbing black money, Gandhi said it will help to a "great extent", and reminded that one of the intentions of demonetisation was also to curb black money in the economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly keeps on reissuing currency of a specific denomination by launching a new series of notes under the same denomination to replace older currencies, Gandhi said.

On Friday, the RBI announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender.

Also Read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

No TCS on overseas payment via international credit, debit cards: FinMin

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to be legal tender till Sept 30

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : R Gandhi Rs 2000note Black money RBI

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal will help curb black money to great extent'

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
2 min read

Overseas debit, credit card payments up to Rs 7 lakh a year out of LRS

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

No TCS on overseas payment via international credit, debit cards: FinMin

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
1 min read

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to be legal tender till Sept 30

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to be legal tender till Sept 30

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

No TCS on overseas payment via international credit, debit cards: FinMin

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
1 min read

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon