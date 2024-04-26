Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rupee depreciates 5 paise to 83.33 against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 105.54

Rupee vs dollar, Indian rupee, rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a strong greenback overseas and a positive trend in domestic equities.
However, elevated crude prices in international markets and unabated foreign capital outflows capped the gains in domestic unit, forex traders said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 83.30 against the dollar and then further slipped to 83.33, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.
In the initial trade, the domestic unit was moving in a tight range of 83.35-83.30 against the American currency. In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee had settled at 83.28 against the dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 105.54.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.35 per cent to $89.32 per barrel. In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 103.64 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 74,443.08.
The broader NSE Nifty advanced 32.45 points or 0.14 per cent to 22,602.80. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,823.33 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar US government US Federal agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon