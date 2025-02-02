Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee not depreciating against any currency other than $: FM Sitharaman

Rupee not depreciating against any currency other than $: FM Sitharaman

Indian rupee has been under pressure in the last few months but it continues to be the least volatile currency against the US dollar among its Asian and global peers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: X/@FinMinIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday rejected criticism over the slide of the Indian rupee, saying it has depreciated only against a strengthening US dollar but remained stable against all other currencies because of the strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

In an interview with PTI, she said a 3 per cent depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar in past few months is a matter of concern as it makes imports costlier, but she rejected criticism that the local currency has seen all-round weakness.

"I am concerned but I will not accept the criticism that 'Oh Rupee is weakening!' Our macroeconomic fundamentals are strong. Rupee wouldn't be stable against all the currencies if the fundamentals were weak," she said.

 

The Indian rupee has been under pressure in the last few months but it continues to be the least volatile currency against the US dollar among its Asian and global peers. The reasons for the rupee hitting record lows almost on a daily basis against the US dollar range from widening trade deficit to a surge in the dollar index after the US Federal Reserve hinted at fewer rate cuts in 2025.

The Reserve Bank has reportedly spent $77 billion from its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee from falling sharply in the spot market, taking India's foreign exchange reserves down to $$629.557 billion as on January 30, 2024, from $701.176 billion on October 4, 2024.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Union Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go?

Rupee vs $

Paring initial losses, Rupee settles flat at 86.62 against dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 3 paise to 86.65 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

US tariff worries may push rupee to all-time low before upcoming budget

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 4 paise to 86.59 against US dollar during early trade

"Rupee's volatility is against the dollar. Rupee has behaved in a far more stable fashion than any other currency," Sitharaman said.

Rupee volatility is noticeable as the dollar is strengthening.

"RBI also has been looking at ways in which it will interfere in the market only to stabilise the need for avoiding huge volatility based reasons. So we are all closely watching the situation," she said.

She termed critics pointing to rupee volatility and depreciation as "a very quick argument".

"But in today's dollar strengthening environment and in the new US administration, the rupee will have to be understood in its relationship with the dollar (and) the fluctuations which come as a result of that. Criticisms can come, but those criticisms will also have to go with a response with a bit more study," she added.

More From This Section

UPI

UPI volume scales new peak of 16.99 billion in January, shows NPCI data

Green bonds

RBI partially devolves 10-yr green bond; $/rupee swap attracts 5 times bids

dollars

Forex reserves increase $5.57 billion to $629.55 billion, shows data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI injects $5.1 billion liquidity through oversubscribed FX swap auction

PremiumBanks mobilise Rs 8 trn via CDs in FY25 so far

Banks to NBFCs, customer complaints rise as redressal system slows down

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon