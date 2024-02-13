Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rupee registers marginal decline to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined marginally to 83.01 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee declined marginally to 83.01 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a muted trend in domestic equities.
A stronger American currency and elevated crude oil prices also dented sentiments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.00 against the dollar, and touched an early high of 82.98 and a low of 83.01 in initial trade.
On Monday, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 83.00 against the US dollar.
Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said the rupee is expected to remain range bound with a narrow range of 82.95 to 83.05.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 104.23.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09 per cent to USD 82.07 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 67.81 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 71,004.68 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 44.60 points or 0.21 per cent to 21,571.45 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 126.60 crore, according to exchange data.
India's industrial production growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in December 2023, mainly due to poor performance of mining and power generation segments.
Meanwhile, retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January, mainly due to subdued prices of vegetables, fruits and other food items.

Also Read

Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 82.77 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee dwindles 3 paise, reaches 83.19 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depriciates 5 paise to 83.01 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 82.95 against US dollar ahead of Budget

Rupee dwindles 4 paise, reaches 83.17 against US dollar in early trade

SC issues notice to central govt on GST anti-profiteering provisions

Regulations to climate risk: Managing challenges in a complex banking world

Direct tax collection reaches 80% of revised FY24 target at Rs 15.60 trn

Tastes2plate to raise Rs 30-40 cr to fuel growth in intercity food delivery

Dollar eases as market shrugs off rise in US monthly consumer prices

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Dollar dominance india forex reserve Foreign exchange reserves RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinNitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon