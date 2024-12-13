Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Sebi extends deadline to Dec 31 for comments on clearing corps' ownership

Sebi extends deadline to Dec 31 for comments on clearing corps' ownership

In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed diversifying and widening the ownership of the clearing corporations, which are at present wholly-owned subsidiaries of stock exchanges

SEBI

Sebi rules prohibit CCs from listing publicly but allow stock exchanges (their parent entities) to list. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the timeline till December 31 to submit public comments on a proposal of diversifying ownership of clearing corporations, which are at present fully owned by stock exchanges.

Sebi floated a consultation paper on the review of ownership and economic structure of clearing corporations (CCs) on November 22 and sought comments on the same by December 13.

"Based on the representations received by Sebi from some of the entities/organisations, it has been decided to extend the timeline to submit the public comments on the consultation paper till December 31, 2024," the regulator said in a statement.

 

In its consultation paper, Sebi proposed diversifying and widening the ownership of the clearing corporations, which are at present wholly-owned subsidiaries of stock exchanges.

Sebi rules prohibit CCs from listing publicly but allow stock exchanges (their parent entities) to list, indirectly exposing CCs to market pressures.

"While looking to broad base and diversify the ownership of CCs, it is important to ensure that such a transition is fair to all stakeholders (including to the current shareholders of the parent exchange) and causes minimal disruption to the capital markets ecosystem," Sebi stated.

More From This Section

micro finance, micro finance sector

NBFCs top growth rate in micro-finance at 27.6% Y-o-Y by Sept-end FY25

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee recovers, gains 5 paise to 84.83 against US dollar in early trade

bank loans

Lenders likely to securitise loans over Rs 60,000 crore in Q3FY25

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard raises Rs 4,864 crore at 7.40%; IRFC raises Rs 2,345 cr at 7.09%

Finance Ministry

FinMin asks banks to closely monitor NCLT, NARCL cases to reduce delays

The first option suggested was a pro-rata distribution of 49 per cent of shareholding of a CC to the existing shareholders of the parent exchange and the balance of 51 per cent of shareholding to remain with the parent exchange to start with.

The parent exchange could then be given 5 years to bring down this holding to 15 per cent or lower, by selling down their stake to other exchanges. This approach would mean that CCs would remain majority-owned by exchanges in line with the SECC norms.

"Alternatively, the entire shareholding of a CC could be allotted to the existing shareholders of exchanges, who would then be free to trade their shares in the CC. This would allow for a clean break of the CC from its parent exchange, in a manner that is fair to the existing shareholders of the parent exchange," Sebi proposed.

Further, it was suggested that CCs will continue to be prohibited from listing.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi extends date for comments on appointment process of officials at MIIs

SEBI

Sebi mulls guardrails for retail algo trades to address regulatory gaps

SEBI

Sebi mulls facilitating participation of retail investors in algo trading

Ananth Narayan, WTM, Sebi

Sebi trying to reduce float to cut risk, bring transparency: WTM Narayan

PremiumSebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Clearing corporations Beneficial ownership norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon