Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee snaps two-day winning streak; opens 8 paise lower at 85.48/$

Indian Rupee snaps two-day winning streak; opens 8 paise lower at 85.48/$

The domestic currency opened 8 paise lower at 85.48 after closing at 85.40 against the greenback on Monday

money, financial, cash, rupee

money, financial, cash, rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee opened weaker on Tuesday, snapping two days of gains, amid a lack of major triggers for the currency. 
 
The domestic currency opened 8 paise lower at 85.48 after closing at 85.40 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. So far this calendar year, the currency has depreciated by 0.3 per cent. 
 
The local unit is expected to open a tad weaker at 85.44  and will remain in a range of 85.25/75 for the day as there is no fresh market indicator for it to change course, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "With US yields falling, there could be some buying in the dollar to take the pair higher."
 
 
  The Dollar index continues to weaken amid pressures from a ratings downgrade for the US debt by Moody's Ratings. The Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 100.36. The dollar Index faces immediate resistance around the 101.20–101.40 zone, with support at 100.00, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee ends higher at 85.40/$ as dollar slips after Moody's downgrade

Rupee, Indian rupee

Indian Rupee opens 8 paise higher at 85.44/$ as oil, dollar retreat

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee steady versus dollar, but loses ground against euro, pound in 2025

PremiumRs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rises against dollar but falls against euro, pound amid trade deals

Rupee

Rupee ends slightly higher at 85.52/$; falls for second straight week

 
Moody's downgraded the US rating from a top-tier rating of AAA to AA1, citing concerns over the ballooning debt that could worsen under President Donald Trump's tax cuts.
 
A strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflow, totalling nearly $1.4 billion over the last two trading sessions, further supported the rupee, Pabari said. "Additionally, upcoming initial public offerings are likely to attract more FII inflows, further strengthening the currency."
 
The rupee is expected to trade in a stable range of 85.00–85.80 in the near term, Pabari noted. "As the dollar continues to slide due to deepening fiscal concerns in the US, the rupee may witness further appreciation."  
 
Meanwhile, after a phone call with Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin negotiations to end the war. Following this, Brent crude price was down 0.08 per cent to $65.49 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were flat at 62.69, as of 9:12 AM.
 
The rupee has held its ground against the US dollar in the 2025 calendar year so far, but depreciated significantly against the euro and pound. It fell by 6.83 per cent, and 5.44 per cent against the euro and pound, respectively, as the two currencies strengthened significantly against the greenback during the period. READ MORE 
 

More From This Section

Crypto tax, tax, bitcoin

What role will central banks play when tokenised finance goes mainstream?

Premiumbusiness, corporate

Management buyouts have seen an uptick after Covid-19, shows data

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

Open market operations: The central bank's new communication policy

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI proposes new norms for RE investments in AIFs, seeks public feedback

A reading of the Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2024 gives the impression that bank balance sheets are strong enough to withstand shocks. Lowest impairments in a decade, robust earnings and strong buffers have raised comfort levels. Governo

India to tighten rules on firms with indirect foreign ownership: Report

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market Brent crude oil commodity trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon