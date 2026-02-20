Hepatitis myths busted: What we get wrong about liver disease in India

Hepatitis is often spoken about in hushed tones, half-understood, and frequently confused with alcohol-related liver disease. Despite vaccines, effective treatments, and clear medical guidelines, myths around hepatitis continue to delay diagnosis, fuel stigma, and allow silent liver damage to progress unchecked.

For this week’s Fact-Check Friday, Health with BS spoke to Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director, Department of Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, to break down the most common hepatitis myths he encounters in clinical practice—and the facts people need to know before irreversible liver injury sets in.

1. Is hepatitis always caused by alcohol?

Myth: Hepatitis is mainly due to excessive drinking.

Fact: Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver. “It can be caused by viral infections such as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, autoimmune conditions, medications, toxins, and metabolic disorders,” Dr Prakash explains. Alcohol-related liver disease is a separate condition and is not responsible for many hepatitis cases.

2. Do hepatitis B and C spread through casual contact?

Myth: Hugging, sharing food, coughing, or shaking hands can spread hepatitis.

Fact: Hepatitis B and C spread through infected blood and certain body fluids. “Casual social contact does not transmit these viruses,” says Dr Prakash. Interacting with infected individuals, sharing meals or sitting next to them, is safe.

3. Will people always know if they have hepatitis?

Myth: Hepatitis always causes symptoms.

Fact: Many people with hepatitis B or C remain asymptomatic for years. “The infection is often detected only during routine blood tests or after cirrhosis or other complications develop,” Dr Prakash notes. This silent progression makes screening critical.

4. Does hepatitis C affect only drug users or ‘high-risk’ groups?

Myth: Hepatitis C is limited to drug users.

Fact: Hepatitis C can affect anyone. “It spreads through unsafe medical practices, blood transfusions done before routine screening, certain dental or cosmetic procedures, and contact with infected blood,” he says.

5. Does every type of hepatitis have a vaccine or a permanent cure?

Myth: All hepatitis infections are preventable or curable.

Fact: Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B. Hepatitis C is curable with antiviral medicines. “However, hepatitis B often requires long-term treatment and monitoring rather than a complete cure,” Dr Prakash explains.

6. If jaundice disappears, is hepatitis cured?

Myth: No jaundice means the liver has recovered.

Fact: “Resolution of jaundice does not mean the disease is gone,” says Dr Prakash. Chronic hepatitis can continue silently, with ongoing inflammation or viral activity. Only medical testing can confirm disease status.

7. Can herbal or alternative remedies cure hepatitis?

Myth: Natural or herbal treatments can replace medical therapy.

Fact: There is no scientific evidence that herbal remedies can cure viral hepatitis. “Some unregulated supplements can actually worsen liver damage,” Dr Prakash warns. Proven medical treatment, lifestyle changes, and monitoring remain the safest approach.

8. Do normal liver enzyme levels rule out hepatitis?

Myth: Normal ALT or AST means hepatitis is no longer present.

Fact: Liver enzymes can remain normal even when viruses are active. “Viral replication and liver damage may still be occurring,” he explains. Viral load tests and imaging are essential for accurate assessment.

9. Is hepatitis A just a mild childhood illness?

Myth: Hepatitis A is harmless and not a public health concern.

Fact: While children often recover easily, adults can develop severe disease and even liver failure. “Outbreaks linked to contaminated food and water remain a major public health issue,” Dr Prakash says.

10. Does hepatitis E affect only pregnant women?

Myth: Hepatitis E is dangerous only during pregnancy.

Fact: Anyone can be infected. “Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe disease, but men, children, and immunocompromised individuals can also develop serious complications,” he explains.

11. Should people with hepatitis avoid fats and exercise completely?

Myth: Fat intake and physical activity worsen hepatitis.

Fact: Extreme dietary restriction and inactivity are unnecessary. “A balanced diet and moderate physical activity support overall health and liver function,” says Dr Prakash. Over-restriction can weaken the body and slow recovery.

12. Is breastfeeding unsafe for mothers with hepatitis B?

Myth: Hepatitis B can spread through breast milk.

Fact: Breastfeeding is safe when the newborn receives hepatitis B vaccination and immunoglobulin at birth. “The virus does not transmit through breast milk, and breastfeeding offers vital health benefits,” Dr Prakash explains.

Dr Prakash stresses that hepatitis is a disease of missed opportunities. Misinformation delays testing, discourages vaccination, fuels stigma, and allows liver damage to progress. "Early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, vaccination, and regular follow-up can prevent cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer," Dr Prakash stresses.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.