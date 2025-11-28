Friday, November 28, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹5,000 off: Air Canada unveils Black 'Fly-Day' fares for India-Canada route

Tickets bought as part of Air Canada's Black Friday sale cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion.

Air Canada

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Air Canada has rolled out a Black Friday travel promotion for Indian passengers, offering up to ₹5,000 off on Economy bookings to Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean. The offer, branded Black ‘Fly-Day’, is valid on tickets booked between 09:00 on 27 November and 11:59 on 3 December 2025, the airline said in a statement.
 
The discounted fares apply to round-trip travel from India between 12 January and 31 May 2026, giving passengers a five-month window to lock in lower prices for long-haul journeys.
 
The offer covers flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and services under the Air Canada Express banner. Each booking can include up to nine passengers, though optional services such as baggage upgrades or seat selection will be charged separately.
 
 
The Canadian flag carrier said the offer is designed to appeal to India’s rapidly expanding pool of long-haul leisure and VFR (visiting-friends-and-relatives) travellers.
 
Whether it is reuniting with family in Toronto, visiting New York’s Times Square, or planning a Caribbean beach holiday, the airline is targeting a broad spectrum of Indian flyers, including students, families, and holiday-makers.

The discounted fares are expected to particularly benefit travellers heading to key North American cities such as:
 
  • Toronto
  • Vancouver
  • New York
  • Chicago
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas
  • Cancun (Mexico)
  • Costa Rica
  • Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa (Canada)
 
Preclearance Advantage for US-Bound Travellers
 
Passengers flying via Air Canada’s hubs into the United States will also benefit from U.S. customs and immigration preclearance, which allows travellers to complete all entry procedures before departure.
 
This means they land in the U.S. as domestic passengers, significantly reducing arrival-time delays—an added convenience for business travellers and families.
 
What the Offer Covers—and What It Doesn’t
 
The carrier clarified that while the discount reduces the base fare portion of the ticket, it does not apply to surcharges, taxes, or fees, all of which must be paid in full by passengers, including infants occupying a seat.
 
Additional terms include:
 
  • The offer does not apply to one-way or round-trip flights departing from Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean
  • Offer applies on flights operated by Air Canada® including flights operated under the Air Canada Express® banner and operated by Air Canada Rouge®), flights operated by United Airlines and Lufthansa Group Partner Airlines, and numbered flights - between Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Italy, India, France, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt - and Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean for travel during the Travel Period.
  • Available for group booking of a maximum of 9 passengers per booking.
  • Subject to availability at time of booking.
  • Terms and conditions are subject to change without prior notice.
  •  Any discount will not be applied to surcharges (which are included in the air transportation charges), taxes, fees and charges. Surcharges, taxes, fees and charges apply in full to all bookings and must be paid in full by all travelers, including children and infants occupying a seat.
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

