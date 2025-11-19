Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
7 in 10 trips in India planned by women, changing travel industry: Report

They make early bookings while prioritising safety and looking for upgrades, it says

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Women plan seven in 10 trips made by Indian households, signalling a decision-making shift that is changing the country’s travel industry, said a report on Wednesday.
 
Women read reviews, share itineraries with family and friends, and carefully check every element before confirming a trip, said AI-powered travel platform Thrillophilia’s ‘Women & Travel Decisions 2025 report.
 
“Indian leisure is increasingly a she-planner economy,” said Chitra Gurnani Daga, cofounder of Thrillophilia. “Women are making early bookings, prioritising safety, and opting for meaningful upgrades without stretching budgets.” The report analysed 212,000 itineraries and 8.9 million planning signals to see how women “meticulously curate trips”. It found that:
 
 
Women prefer travel that blends comfort with thoughtful indulgence. Their itineraries often feature boutique stays, spa sessions, wellness walks, and leisurely mornings.
 
Premium upgrades in women-planned trips are 28 per cent higher than men’s, yet overall spending is only 6 per cent more.

Women book travel tickets and hotels nine days earlier than men on average, reducing the chance of cancellations and avoiding last-minute price spikes.
 
Trips planned by women have three times more safety filters, resulting in a 23 per cent drop in emergency calls.
 
Though women plan itineraries, 62 per cent of payments on couple trips are still made by men.
 
Where women travel
 
Domestic favourites include Rajasthan, Kerala and Goa, in that order. Popular international choices are Bali, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, where “value and luxury converge”. For family travel, women favour slow mornings, one marquee activity per day, and early dinners, resulting in 7 per cent fewer reschedules.
 
Tier-II cities are emerging as key hubs for women planners. Indore leads with 31 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur, signalling that women’s influence is expanding beyond metropolitan centres.
 
Implications for the Travel Industry
 
Women are reshaping India’s travel industry, moving it towards “curated experiences, value-driven choices, and thoughtful itineraries”, said the report.
 
“Women’s leadership in planning trips is creating smarter, safer, and more meaningful travel experiences, proving that thoughtful planning is the new luxury,” said Daga.

