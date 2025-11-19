Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

The property has been leased from Merriment Properties Private Limited at a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.19 lakh, translating to ₹22 per sq. ft. The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹2.76 c

The Indian warehousing segment has been booming amid demand from e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) players.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

In one of the largest warehousing leases of the quarter, DHL Supply Chain  has taken 417,735 sq. ft. of industrial space on lease at One Samruddhi Park, located in Amane along the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The lease agreement, shared by data analytics platform CRE Matrix, was registered on November 7, 2025.
 
The property has been leased from Merriment Properties Private Limited at a starting monthly rent of Rs 9.19 lakh, translating to ₹22 per sq. ft. The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹2.76 crore.
 
Key Terms of the Lease
 
Lease Period: 36 months
 
 
Handover Date: October 1, 2025

Rent-Free / Fit-Out Period: 30 days from handover
 
Lock-in Period: 9 months
 
The warehouse is part of the booming Bhiwandi logistics belt, which continues to attract global supply chain players due to its connectivity to Mumbai, JNPT, and the rapidly developing Samruddhi Mahamarg corridor.
 
Industry trackers note that Grade-A warehousing demand in Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has remained resilient, driven by 3PL, e-commerce, FMCG, and auto sectors. Large occupiers like DHL have been consolidating and expanding to meet higher fulfilment requirements and faster turnaround expectations.
 
The deal underscores the strengthening appetite for modern warehousing infrastructure, with Bhiwandi continuing to maintain its position as one of India’s most active logistics hubs.
 
Last month, DHL Logistics renewed its lease for a warehousing space of 3.17 lakh square feet in Panvel, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for a monthly rent of ₹1.8 crore in an asset owned by CapitaLand India Trust.
 
According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, DHL has leased the space for another five years with an annual rent escalation component of 5 per cent. DHL will be paying a rent of ₹56.7 per square foot per month initially.
 
First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

