Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NCR defies nationwide rental slowdown; Greater Noida sees 29.5% surge

NCR defies nationwide rental slowdown; Greater Noida sees 29.5% surge

Several major cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, witnessed softer shifts with demand easing between -1.2% and -7.2% QoQ.

NCR defies nationwide rental slowdown; Greater Noida sees 29.5% surge

Average rent continued to rise across most markets; Thane led the trend by posting the sharpest uptick at 12.5% QoQ

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi–NCR has emerged as the standout performer in India’s rental housing market, even as the broader market shows clear signs of cooling after three quarters of frenetic activity. According to Magicbricks’ Rental Index for the July–September 2025 (JAS ’25) quarter, Greater Noida led the country with a massive 29.5% quarter-on-quarter jump in rental demand, followed by strong traction in Delhi (+17.8% QoQ) and Noida (+10.8% QoQ).
 
The surge comes at a time when the national rental market has begun moderating, with tenant activity stabilising and supply gradually catching up. Across India, rental demand rose a modest 0.2% QoQ and 0.4% on year, while supply increased 0.6% QoQ and 5.9% YoY.
 
 
Rents continue to climb despite moderation
 
Even with slowing activity, average rents nationwide grew 4.4% QoQ and 18.1% YoY, underscoring sustained appetite for mid-sized, well-connected homes.
 
Among cities, Thane posted the sharpest QoQ increase at 12.5%, followed by:

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

aadhar card

Confused about Aadhaar for rent agreements? Here's what the law says

Supreme Court, SC

No Sarfaesi protection for tenants without proof of tenancy before mortgage

men's hormones, male hormonal imbalance, skin issues, acne

International Men's Day: Can men have hormonal issues too? Doctors explain

Gabriel India share price

Gabriel India up 8% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan

 
  • Chennai: +6.7%
  • Mumbai: +4.9%
  • Delhi: +4.5%
 
Delhi’s surge reflects both rising tenant inflows and a robust 17.6% QoQ jump in supply, the highest among all major markets.
 
“Balance Returning to the Market
 
Prasun Kumar, CMO at Magicbricks, said the contrasting trends point to a rental market that is readjusting after an unusually strong run.
 
“While the national rental market has begun to stabilise after several quarters of rapid growth, the continued momentum in NCR shows how infrastructure upgrades, better connectivity and a steady flow of mid-sized homes are sustaining tenant interest.
 
The moderation in rents across most cities signals a healthy shift toward balance, where supply is catching up with demand."
 
What Tenants Are Choosing: 2BHKs, Semi-Furnished, Mid-Sized Homes
 
Tenant preferences remained stable across the country:
 
2BHKs accounted for 44% of total demand
 
1BHKs accounted for 32%
 
Semi-furnished homes dominated, with 51% of demand and 54% of supply
 
Homes between 500–1,500 sq. ft. captured 77% of tenant interest
 
These trends align strongly with NCR’s fast-growing mid-income supply pipeline, particularly in Greater Noida and Noida Extension.

More From This Section

DHL, logistics, DHL express

₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

Business Standard BFSI Summit, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi, Insurance, Banking

Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

Term Insurance Plan

Term insurance: Pick insurer with consistently high claim settlement ratiopremium

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

'Luxury homes drive Bengaluru realty but ultra-premium shows early fatigue'

Gold and silver

Silver may climb to $62: Emkay Wealth says ETFs beating physical silver

Topics : Rental house

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon