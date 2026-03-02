73% women investors prioritise rental yields over emotional home ownership

Women are playing an increasingly decisive role in India’s housing market with nearly 73% prioritizing rental yield (35%), capital appreciation (25%), and portfolio diversification (13%) as their core investment objectives for purchasing real estate, shows data analysed by Magicbricks.

This indicates that women are approaching real estate largely as a financial asset class rather than purely a consumption-based purchase.

The Configuration of Choice: Mid-Sized and Managed

This calculated approach is directly dictating what kind of properties are selling. Because rental viability and resale liquidity are top priorities, multi-storey apartments dominate the demand at 52%.

When it comes to the "sweet spot" of the market:

Size: 56% of women favor homes between 1,000–2,000 sq. ft.

Configuration: 81% prefer 2 and 3 BHK units, which offer the best balance for rental demand.

Price Point: The ₹75 lakh to ₹1.5 crore bracket is the most popular, accounting for 45% of preferences, firmly placing women in the mid to upper-mid segment of the market.

Delhi NCR: The National Epicenter

Geographically, the North is leading the charge. Delhi NCR has emerged as the strongest regional hub for women’s participation in real estate, accounting for 41% of the national share.

Within the region, Delhi (18%) and Noida/Greater Noida (16%) anchor this leadership. The maturity of the NCR market, combined with high-growth corridors and robust infrastructure, makes it the preferred playground for opportunity-led buyers.

The Full-Stack Homebuyer

"This is a structural shift," said Prasun Kumar, CMO of Magicbricks. "Property ownership today is not just about security; it is about structured wealth creation."

This newfound financial confidence is extending beyond the purchase. Magicbricks reports that women are increasingly:

Independently opting for home loans, taking full control of the financing.

Leading decisions on home interiors, seeking integrated solutions that add immediate value to their assets.

