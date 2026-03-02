₹97 lakh/month: Airbus India leases additional 1.5 lakh sq ft in Whitefield

Global aerospace giant Airbus India Private Limited has expanded its footprint in India’s Silicon Valley, entering into a fresh lease agreement for approximately 1,51,710 square feet of office space at Titanium Tech Park in Whitefield.

Airbus India has leased over 1.51 lakh sq ft of office space at Titanium Tech Park in Bengaluru at a monthly rent of ₹97.09 lakh for an eight-year term. With this deal, the company’s total leased space in the building has risen to nearly 8 lakh sq ft, after taking around 6.2 lakh sq ft in 2025, according to lease documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The deal is executed with M/s Whitefield Developers. The transaction covers the entire 3rd and 4th floors, as well as a ground floor of a commercial property. For the upper floors, the monthly rent is ₹73.57 lakh, while the ground floor commands ₹23.52 lakh per month, resulting in a combined monthly rent of nearly ₹ 97.09 lakh. The security deposit is approximately ₹4.75 crore for the 3rd and 4th floors and ₹1.52 crore for the ground floor.

The Expansion Breakdown: 3rd, 4th, and Ground Floors

The latest transaction is divided into two distinct blocks within the tech park, reflecting a total monthly rental commitment of approximately ₹97 lakh.

1. The Upper Floors (3rd & 4th):

Area: 1,14,955 sq. ft.

Monthly Rent: ₹73,57,120 (translating to ₹64 per sq. ft.)

Security Deposit: ₹4,75,38,420

Lease Term: From January 1, 2026, to October 31, 2034.

Rent Commencement: May 1, 2026.

Parking: 154 slots at a rate of ₹3,675 per space monthly.

2. The Ground Floor:

Area: 36,755 sq. ft.

Monthly Rent: ₹23,52,320 (at ₹64 per sq. ft.)

Security Deposit: ₹1,51,94,370

Lease Term: From November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2034.

Rent Commencement: March 1, 2026.

Parking: 49 slots.

Consolidating the Whitefield Hub

This is not Airbus's first foray into Titanium Tech Park. The aerospace leader has been steadily accumulating space in the building over the past year, effectively creating a massive consolidated campus.

Previous transactions, according to data from CRE Matrix reveal that Airbus already occupies:

Floors 6 to 15: A massive 5,63,003 sq. ft. secured in January 2025 for a monthly rent of ₹3.60 crore.

Entire 5th Floor: Approximately 57,508 sq. ft. leased in September 2025 for ₹36.80 lakh per month.

In total, Airbus had leased over 6.2 lakh sq ft of office space in the same commercial tower for a 10-year term to establish its global capability centre (GCC).

The agreement included a scalability clause, which allows the company to add another 1.5 lakh sq ft after a year, potentially taking the total footprint to about 8 lakh sq ft.

The lease also carried an option to extend the tenure by an additional five years, making it a possible 15-year arrangement.

Industry experts suggest that Airbus's decision to "stack" floors within the same building points to a strategy of operational efficiency—minimizing the logistical hurdles of a fragmented workforce while scaling their R&D and engineering capabilities in India.