Bank holidays in August: Branches to stay shut on these key dates

If you have a cheque to deposit, documents to submit or any branch-related banking work planned this month, it may be worth checking the holiday calendar first.

August 2026 has several bank holidays, including Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and regional festivals, which will keep bank branches closed on different dates across states.

While digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs are expected to remain available, physical bank branches will not operate on notified holidays.

Since holiday dates vary from one state to another, customers should verify the schedule applicable to their city before visiting a branch.

Apart from festival holidays, banks across the country also remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday norms.

Why checking the holiday calendar matters

Many banking services can be completed online, but several transactions still require a branch visit. These include:

Depositing or collecting high-value cheques

Submitting KYC or account-related documents

Accessing locker facilities

Processing demand drafts and certain cash transactions

Completing documentation for loans and other banking services

Planning such work in advance can help customers avoid delays, particularly around long holiday weekends.

Nationwide bank holiday in August

Banks across India will remain closed on:

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

Since the national holiday falls on a Saturday, bank branches across all states and Union Territories will remain shut.

State-wise bank holidays in August 2026

In addition to weekly offs, several states will observe regional holidays during the month.

August 4 (Tuesday)

Tripura: Ker Puja

August 8 (Saturday)

Sikkim: Tendong Lho Rum Faat

August 13 (Thursday)

Manipur: Patriot's Day

August 19 (Wednesday)

Tripura: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

August 25 (Tuesday)

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh: Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif

August 26 (Wednesday)

Banks will remain closed in several states, including:

Delhi

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Uttarakhand

Manipur

Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar)

The holiday is being observed for Id-E-Milad (Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi) and Thiruvonam, depending on the state.

August 28 (Friday)

Banks will remain closed in selected states, including:

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

Sikkim

Kerala

Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar)

The holidays are being observed for festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Ayyankali Jayanthi and the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, depending on the state.

Which cities will be affected?

Customers in major banking centres such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Dehradun and Srinagar will see branch closures on one or more of the above dates, depending on the local holiday calendar.

Meanwhile, cities such as Agartala, Gangtok and Imphal will have additional closures for state-specific festivals.

Will online banking services work?

Yes. Even when bank branches are closed, most digital banking services are expected to remain operational. Customers can continue to use:

UPI for payments

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits (where available)

Debit and credit cards

IMPS, NEFT and RTGS, subject to system availability and settlement timelines

However, transactions that require manual processing by bank staff may be completed only on the next working day.

Weekly bank holidays in August

Besides festival-related closures, banks will remain closed nationwide on:

All Sundays: August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Second Saturday: August 8

Fourth Saturday: August 22

As August includes a mix of national, regional and weekend holidays, customers planning time-sensitive banking work should complete branch visits on working days to avoid last-minute inconvenience.