Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best large cap equity fund award goes to ICICI Prudential Bluechip: Check full list here

These awards are determined by a combination of risk-adjusted medium- to long-term performance track records and Morningstar's forward-looking rating for funds.

Mutual Funds

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment insights, has announced winners for  Investing Excellence in India. The awards recognise funds and asset managers that have served investors well over the long term and which Morningstar’s manager research team believes will be able to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns over time.

The 2024 Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence award winners in India are:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Here are the winners, as well as the nominees.

Best Large Cap Equity Fund: ICICI Prudential Bluechip

Edelweiss Large Cap
ICICI Prudential Bluechip
Nippon India Large Cap

Best Flexi Cap Equity Fund: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap 

Edelweiss Flexi Cap
HDFC Flexi Cap
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap

Best Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities 

DSP Small Cap
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities
Nippon India Small Cap

Best Short Duration Fund: ICICI Prudential Short Term 

Axis Short Term
ICICI Prudential Short Term
Nippon India Short Term

Best Corporate Bond Fund: Nippon India Corporate Bond 

Axis Corporate Debt
Kotak Corporate Bond
Nippon India Corporate Bond

Best Medium to Long Duration Fund: Kotak Bond 

Axis Dynamic Bond
Kotak Bond
Kotak Dynamic Bond

Best Asset Manager: SBI Funds Management Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra AMC Ltd.
PGIM India Mutual Fund
SBI Funds Management Ltd.

These awards are determined by a combination of risk-adjusted medium- to long-term performance track records and Morningstar’s forward-looking rating for funds.  

"Based on Morningstar’s forward-looking ratings for funds, the Morningstar manager research team carefully select the winners across equity and fixed income categories, as the leading funds within India for investors. We’d like to congratulate all winners and finalists of this year’s awards.” said Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India Private Limited (formerly known as Morningstar Investment Adviser India Private Limited).

This annual exercise is designed to help investors identify the retail funds and fund houses that added the most value for investors within the context of their relevant peer group in 2023 and over longer time periods. . The methodology emphasizes the 1-year period, but funds must also have delivered strong 3-year and 5-year returns after adjusting for risk within the awards peer groups to obtain an award. Further, any fund that has not outperformed its Morningstar category median in at least three of the past five calendar years is removed from consideration, unless Morningstar's qualitative analysts believe a fund has exceptional merit that the criteria fail to capture.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Full list: Top performing large-cap equity funds in the last 10 years

Why ICICI Prudential has launched a Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index fund

Chart: 64% of equity MFs outperform their respective benchmarks in February

Facing problems in closing your Paytm FASTag account? Here's how to do it

Post office deposit to provident fund: All about small savings schemes

Banks to remain open on March 31 despite Easter Sunday: Here's why

Gifting Infosys shares: Tax implications for Narayana Murthy and his grandson

Reduce liquidity risk in smallcap, midcap funds with asset allocation




Topics : mutual funds assets SIP Mutual funds passive large cap funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon