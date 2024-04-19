Business Standard
Ayush Mishra
Apr 19 2024

It’s probably the biggest investment that most of us make. And a slight difference in interest rate makes a lot of difference at the end. So one should always compare interest rates before taking a final call on taking a home loan.

Interest rates vary and are influenced by several factors including your creditworthiness, loan amount, professional background, and the stature of your employer.
Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions. 

Public sector banks

Union Bank of India is offering interest rate in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.90 per cent.

Bank of Baroda is offering interest rate in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.90 per cent.

Punjab National Bank is offering interest rate in the range of 8.45 per cent to 10.25 per cent.

Bank of India is offering interest rate in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.85 per cent.

Central Bank of India is offering interest rate in the range of 8.45 per cent to 9.80 per cent.

Here is a list curated on home loans offered by public sector banks:

Private sector banks

City Union Bank is offering interest rate in the range of 8.25 per cent to 10.50 per cent.

HSBC Bank is offering interest rate starting from 8.45 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent.

ICICI Bank is offering interest rate starting from 8.75 per cent.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is offering interest rate starting from 9.40 per cent.

Here is a list curated on home loans offered by private sector banks:

Housing Finance Companies

LIC Housing Finance is offering interest rate in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.35 per cent.

Bajaj Housing Finance is offering interest rate starting from 8.50 per cent.

PNB Housing Finance is offering interest rate in the range of 8.50 per cent to 14.50 per cent.

GIC Housing Finance is offering interest rate starting from 8.80 per cent onward.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is offering interest rate starting from 8.75 per cent onwards.

Here is a list curated on home loans offered by Housing Finance Companies:

First Published: Apr 19 2024

