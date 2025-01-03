Buying a home? Explore the best loan rates in January 2025

Seeking a home loan? Lenders across the country offer a diverse range of interest rates to suit different borrower needs. With numerous lenders offering various interest rates and terms, it is essential to understand your options to make an informed decision.
Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions.
Public sector banks
UCO Bank
's interest rate starts from 8.30 per cent onwards.
Union Bank of India's interest rate ranges from 8.30 per cent to 10.90 per cent
Bank of India's interest rate is between 8.35 per cent and 11.10 per cent
Bank of Baroda's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.65 per cent
Punjab National Bank's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 10.25 per cent
Canara Bank's interest rate is between 8.40 per cent and 11.25 per cent
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by public sector banks:
|
Name of Lender
|
Loan Amount (Rs)
|
Upto 30 Lakh
|
Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|
Above 75 Lakh
|
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|
State Bank of India
|
8.50-9.85
|
8.50-9.85
|
8.50-9.85
|
Bank of Baroda
|
8.40-10.65
|
8.40-10.65
|
8.40-10.90
|
Union Bank of India
|
8.30-10.75
|
8.30-10.90
|
8.30-10.90
|
Punjab National Bank
|
8.45-10.25
|
8.40-10.15
|
8.40-10.15
|
Bank of India
|
8.35-10.85
|
8.35-10.85
|
8.35-11.10
|
Canara Bank
|
8.50-11.25
|
8.45-11.25
|
8.40-11.15
|
UCO Bank
|
8.30 onwards
|
8.30 onwards
|
8.30 onwards
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
8.35-11.15
|
8.35-11.15
|
8.35-11.15
|
Punjab and Sind Bank
|
8.50-10.00
|
8.50-10.00
|
8.50-10.00
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
8.40-11.00
|
8.40-11.00
|
8.40-11.00
|
Indian Bank
|
8.40-10.30
|
8.40-10.30
|
8.40-10.30
|
Rates as of 2nd January 2025
|
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Private sector banks
City Union Bank's interest rate is between 8.25 per cent and 10.50 per cent
South Indian Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
HSBC Bank's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards
ICICI Bank's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards
Axis Bank's interest rate is between 8.75 per cent and 13.30 per cent
RBL Bank's interest rate starts from 9.00 per cent onwards
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by private sector banks:
|
Name of Lender
|
Loan Amount (Rs)
|
Upto 30 Lakh
|
Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|
Above 75 Lakh
|
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
ICICI Bank
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
Axis Bank
|
8.75-13.30
|
8.75-13.30
|
8.75-9.65
|
HSBC Bank
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
South Indian Bank
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
Karur Vysya Bank
|
9.00-11.05
|
9.00-11.05
|
9.00-11.05
|
Karnataka Bank
|
8.75-10.87
|
8.75-10.87
|
8.75-10.87
|
Federal Bank
|
8.80 onwards
|
8.80 onwards
|
8.80 onwards
|
Dhanlaxmi Bank
|
8.60 onwards
|
8.60 onwards
|
8.60 onwards
|
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|
8.60-9.95
|
8.60-9.95
|
8.60-9.95
|
Bandhan Bank
|
9.16-15.00
|
9.16-13.33
|
9.16-13.33
|
RBL Bank
|
9.00 onwards
|
9.00 onwards
|
9.00 onwards
|
CSB Bank
|
10.49-12.34
|
10.49-12.34
|
10.49-12.34
|
HDFC Bank Ltd.
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
City Union Bank
|
8.25-9.50
|
8.50-10.00
|
8.75-10.50
|
Rates as of 2nd January 2025
|
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Housing finance companies
LIC Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.50 per cent onwards
Tata Capital's interest rate starts from 8.75 per cent onwards
PNB Housing Finance's interest rate is between 8.50 per cent and 14.50 per cent
GIC Housing Finance's interest rate starts from 8.80 per cent onwards
SMFG India Home Finance's interest rate starts from 10.00 per cent onwards
Here is a list curated on home loans offered by Housing finance companies:
|
Name of Lender
|
Loan Amount (Rs)
|
Upto 30 Lakh
|
Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|
Above 75 Lakh
|
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
|
LIC Housing Finance
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
Bajaj Housing Finance
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
8.50 onwards
|
Tata Capital
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
PNB Housing Finance
|
8.50-14.50
|
8.50-14.50
|
8.50-11.45
|
GIC Housing Finance
|
8.80 onwards
|
8.80 onwards
|
8.80 onwards
|
SMFG India Home Finance
|
10.00 onwards
|
10.00 onwards
|
10.00 onwards
|
Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
8.75 onwards
|
Aditya Birla Capital
|
8.60 onwards
|
8.60 onwards
|
8.60 onwards
|
ICICI Home Finance
|
9.30 onwards
|
9.30 onwards
|
9.30 onwards
|
Godrej Housing Finance
|
8.55 onwards
|
8.55 onwards
|
8.55 onwards
|
Rates as of 2nd January 2025
|
Source: Paisabazaar.com