Canada halts 2025 Parents and Grandparents Program: What Indians can do now

IRCC confirmed that it will only process applications submitted in 2024 under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

In a worrying move for Indian immigrants in Canada, the federal government recently announced it will not accept new applications for sponsoring parents and grandparents for permanent residence in 2025. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that it will only process applications submitted in 2024 under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP).
 
What is the Parents and Grandparents Sponsorship Programme?
 
The PGP allows Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and registered Indians to sponsor their parents and grandparents to immigrate to Canada. If approved, the individuals sponsored through this programme gain Canadian permanent residence and may eventually qualify to apply for Canadian citizenship.
 
 
Those sponsored under the programme enjoy full benefits of Canadian permanent residency, including access to healthcare, social services, the right to work, and protection under Canadian law and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
 
No new PGP applications in 2025

The IRCC's decision to pause new applications for 2025 means that only 2024 submissions will be processed. The overwhelming demand for the programme, coupled with the annual limit on permanent resident allocations, has led to a decision to temporarily stop accepting new applications.
 
The PGP uses a lottery system due to the high number of applicants. Interested sponsors submit an "Interest to Sponsor" form, and IRCC randomly selects individuals to invite for application submission.
 
Since 2020, the programme has not opened to new sponsors, and the last invitations were issued for applications submitted in 2020.
 
Why the pause on new applications?
 
A 20 per cent reduction in the 2025 permanent resident targets has played a major role in the pause. The Immigration Levels Plan, published by IRCC in 2023, initially set a target of 34,000 foreign nationals to be sponsored under the PGP in 2025. However, the revised target for the year is now set at 24,500.
 
Processing times for sponsorship applications
 
For individuals already in the process of sponsoring their parents or grandparents, the current processing time, according to IRCC is:
 
Canada (excluding Quebec): The average processing time for PGP applications is around 24 months.
Quebec: Due to additional provincial requirements, processing times for PGP applications in Quebec can be as long as 48 months.
 
Alternative for PGP sponsorship
 
Indians in Canada hoping to bring their parents or grandparents to live with them have some alternatives, despite the pause on PGP sponsorship.
 
1. Canada Super Visa
 
For those unable to sponsor their parents or grandparents under the PGP, the Canada Super Visa offers a practical alternative. The Super Visa allows parents and grandparents to visit Canada for extended periods without applying for permanent residency. Some of the key benefits of the Super Visa include:
 
Long validity: The visa is valid for up to 10 years.
Extended stays: Holders can stay for up to 5 years per visit without needing to renew their status.
Extensions: After the initial 5-year stay, an additional 2-year extension can be requested.
 
2. Temporary visitor visas
 
Another option for families is applying for short-term visitor visas, which allow stays of up to six months. This process is easier than applying for permanent residency.
 
Visitor visa fees:
Per person: CAD 100 (approximately Rs 6,300)
Family of up to five members: CAD 500 (approximately Rs 31,500)
Extension (per person): CAD 100 (approximately Rs 6,300)
 
3. Humanitarian grounds
 
In exceptional cases, applicants may seek permanent residency on compassionate grounds, such as health dependency, to bypass standard processing rules.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

