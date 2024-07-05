Canada opens doors for skilled Indian workers: Express Entry draw announced

Looking to work in Canada? This is your chance! Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is opening its doors wider to skilled Indian workers in trade professions.

IRCC recently held a special Express Entry draw specifically targeting skilled workers in trade occupations. This is the first such draw since December 2023, and it signifies a renewed focus on attracting talent in these crucial fields. A total of 1,800 invitations to apply (ITAs) were issued to eligible candidates.

If you're a skilled Indian worker in a trade profession and have been dreaming of working in Canada, this draw could be your golden ticket.

Here are the key details to remember:

To be eligible for this draw, you would have needed a minimum score of 436 in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

This draw is part of a larger initiative by IRCC. They plan to dedicate 5% of all invitations to apply through category-based draws this year to trade occupations.

Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) Draw

Earlier this week, on July 2, IRCC held a draw exclusively for candidates in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). This draw saw 920 candidates invited, each needing a minimum CRS score of 739. Program-specific draws like this have been more common since May 30, with three out of four recent draws focusing on PNP candidates.

Opportunity for Indians

For Indians, this means increased opportunities to migrate to Canada, especially if they have skills in trades or have been nominated by a province. Indian professionals in Canada on work or study permits can explore these pathways to secure permanent residency. The recent focus on specific categories and provincial nominations provides a clearer route for skilled workers, enhancing their chances of settling permanently in Canada.

What is Express Entry?

Introduced in 2015, the Express Entry system manages applications for three main programs: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). It uses the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to assess candidates based on factors such as age, work experience, language skills, and occupation. Higher CRS scores increase a candidate's chances of receiving an ITA.

Types of Express Entry draws

Express Entry draws can be general, program-specific, or category-based. General draws consider all candidates, while program-specific draws focus on particular programs like CEC, FSWP, or FSTP. In PNP-only draws, only candidates nominated through an Express Entry aligned stream of a PNP are considered.

Category-based selection

Introduced in 2023, category-based selection draws target candidates with specific skills or attributes needed in Canada's workforce. There are six categories:

1. Healthcare occupations

2. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

3. Trade occupations (e.g., carpenters, plumbers)

4. Transport occupations

5. Agriculture and agri-food occupations

6. French-language proficiency

Meeting Federal Skilled Worker requirements

Gaining entry into Express Entry requires more than just meeting the minimum criteria. Success in this points-based system calls for a higher score, supported by the following core FSW prerequisites:

Work experience: At least one year of continuous full-time skilled work experience, or an equivalent in part-time employment.

Education: Completion of high school education as a basic requirement.

Language proficiency: Meeting or exceeding a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) of Level 7 in English or French, indicating intermediate language ability.

FSW points grid: Accumulating at least 67 points based on criteria like language skills, education, work experience, and other factors.

FSW points system details

1. Language skills: Up to 24 points for your first language abilities, with the potential for additional points for a second language and your spouse or common-law partner’s language skills.

2. Educational background: A maximum of 25 points for your level of education.

3. Age: Federal skilled worker points for age are allocated as follows:

Individuals aged between 18 and 35 years are eligible for the maximum of 12 points.



The points decrease gradually with each additional year past 35:

36 years old receive 11 points,

37 years old get 10 points,

Those who are 38 years of age are awarded 9 points,

At 39 years, the points reduce to 8,

At 40 years, individuals receive 7 points,

Those aged 41 years are given 6 points,

At 42 years, the points further decrease to 5,

Individuals who are 43 years old get 4 points,

At 44 years, the points awarded are 3,

Those aged 45 years receive 2 points,

At 46 years, individuals are awarded 1 point,

Anyone aged 47 years or over does not receive any points for age.

4. Professional experience: Up to 15 points based on your work history.

5. Arranged employment: Gaining up to 10 points for secured employment in Canada under specific conditions.

6. Adaptability: A maximum of 10 points for assessing you and your family's potential to settle well in Canada.

Indians and Express Entry: How much money do you need to show?

For a single applicant: CAD $13,757 (approx Rs 8,25,420)

For a family of two: CAD $17,127 (approx Rs 10,27,620)

A family of three: CAD $21,055 (approx Rs 12,63,300)

For a family of four: CAD $25,564 (approx Rs 15,33,840)

A family of five: CAD $28,994 (approx Rs 17,39,640)

For a family of six: CAD $32,700 (approx Rs 19,62,000)

A family of seven: CAD $36,407 (approx Rs 21,84,420)

For each additional family member beyond seven: CAD $3,706 (approx Rs 2,22,360)