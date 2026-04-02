Canada raises provincial immigration quotas by 31%, boost residency chances
Canada's 31% boost in provincial immigration quotas is set to open new doors for Indian professionals, offering a vital 600-point Express Entry advantage in high-demand sectors
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Canada is raising its 2026 provincial immigration goal by 31 per cent, aiming to welcome 91,500 people through the Provincial Nominee Programme. This update comes from the government’s latest three-year immigration roadmap.
About 55,000 immigrants were admitted through the programme last year, signalling a stronger role for provinces in selecting skilled migrants based on their labour market needs.
A structural increase, not a marginal tweak
The rise in allocations has been consistently reported across provincial announcements and collated by immigration-focused platforms such as CIC News, based on data released by provinces.
According to reports, most provinces have received a near-uniform increase of around 31.3 per cent over their early 2025 allocations.
This expansion is designed to help provinces address shortages in sectors such as health care, construction, skilled trades, and technology, as outlined in federal immigration documents published by IRCC.
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Province-wise allocations
According to the provincial government statements and data compiled by CIC News:
- Ontario has been allocated 14,119 nominations for 2026, up from 10,750
- Alberta has received 6,403 nominations, compared to 4,875 earlier
- Manitoba stands at 6,239, up from 4,750
- British Columbia has 5,254 slots, up from 4,000
- Saskatchewan has been allocated 4,761, compared to 3,625
Among smaller regions:
- Nova Scotia has 3,150 allocations
- New Brunswick has 2,750
- Newfoundland and Labrador has 1,525
- Yukon has 282 nominations, up from 215
These figures are drawn from official provincial announcements, as aggregated and reported by CIC News and similar immigration tracking platforms.
Why this matters for applicants
India continues to be a major source country for Canadian skilled immigration. The higher allocations are expected to improve selection chances for Indian candidates, particularly those applying through the Express Entry system.
Under Express Entry, a provincial nomination provides an additional 600 points under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), a threshold that “significantly increases the likelihood of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence”, according to IRCC guidelines.
Federal immigration material also indicates that provinces will continue to prioritise candidates aligned with labour shortages, especially those with job offers, Canadian work experience, or skills in high-demand occupations.
Demand areas identified by government data
IRCC’s planning documents and provincial guidance highlight key sectors where nominations are likely to be concentrated:
- Health care and allied services
- Construction and infrastructure
- Skilled trades
- Technology and digital roles
These align with persistent labour shortages identified in Canada’s economic immigration strategy.
Despite the increase, provincial governments retain full control over:
- Stream eligibility criteria
- Application intake windows
- Occupation-specific targeting
Immigration authorities caution that nomination allocations do not automatically translate into open access, as many streams operate on limited windows or invitation-based systems.
What applicants should track
Applicants are advised to rely on official sources, including:
- Canada’s immigration portal for federal updates
- Individual provincial immigration websites for stream-specific announcements
- They should also ensure their Express Entry profiles remain updated and aligned with provincial requirements.
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST