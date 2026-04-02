Canada raises provincial immigration quotas by 31%, boost residency chances

Canada is raising its 2026 provincial immigration goal by 31 per cent, aiming to welcome 91,500 people through the Provincial Nominee Programme. This update comes from the government’s latest three-year immigration roadmap.

About 55,000 immigrants were admitted through the programme last year, signalling a stronger role for provinces in selecting skilled migrants based on their labour market needs.

A structural increase, not a marginal tweak

The rise in allocations has been consistently reported across provincial announcements and collated by immigration-focused platforms such as CIC News, based on data released by provinces.

According to reports, most provinces have received a near-uniform increase of around 31.3 per cent over their early 2025 allocations.

This expansion is designed to help provinces address shortages in sectors such as health care, construction, skilled trades, and technology, as outlined in federal immigration documents published by IRCC.

Province-wise allocations

According to the provincial government statements and data compiled by CIC News:

Ontario has been allocated 14,119 nominations for 2026, up from 10,750

Alberta has received 6,403 nominations, compared to 4,875 earlier

Manitoba stands at 6,239, up from 4,750

British Columbia has 5,254 slots, up from 4,000

Saskatchewan has been allocated 4,761, compared to 3,625

Among smaller regions:

Nova Scotia has 3,150 allocations

New Brunswick has 2,750

Newfoundland and Labrador has 1,525

Yukon has 282 nominations, up from 215

These figures are drawn from official provincial announcements, as aggregated and reported by CIC News and similar immigration tracking platforms.

Why this matters for applicants

India continues to be a major source country for Canadian skilled immigration. The higher allocations are expected to improve selection chances for Indian candidates, particularly those applying through the Express Entry system.

Under Express Entry, a provincial nomination provides an additional 600 points under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), a threshold that “significantly increases the likelihood of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence”, according to IRCC guidelines.

Federal immigration material also indicates that provinces will continue to prioritise candidates aligned with labour shortages, especially those with job offers, Canadian work experience, or skills in high-demand occupations.

Demand areas identified by government data

IRCC’s planning documents and provincial guidance highlight key sectors where nominations are likely to be concentrated:

Health care and allied services

Construction and infrastructure

Skilled trades

Technology and digital roles

These align with persistent labour shortages identified in Canada’s economic immigration strategy.

Despite the increase, provincial governments retain full control over:

Stream eligibility criteria

Application intake windows

Occupation-specific targeting

Immigration authorities caution that nomination allocations do not automatically translate into open access, as many streams operate on limited windows or invitation-based systems.

What applicants should track

Applicants are advised to rely on official sources, including: