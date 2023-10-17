close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Chart: How to reach Rs 1 cr in savings with Rs 10,000 monthly investment

A Rs 30,000 monthly investment at 12 per cent annual returns will roughly take around 12 years to reach your first Rs 1 crore and 20 years to reach Rs 3 crore.

mutual funds

mutual funds

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Rs 30,000 monthly investment at 12 per cent annual returns will roughly take around 12 years to reach your first Rs 1 crore and 20 years to reach Rs 3 crore. However, if you can increase your monthly SIP amount by 10 per cent every year you can reach the same Rs 1 crore in 10 years and Rs 3 crore in 16 years.

How To Reach Your Target Amount (with No Annual Increase in SIP Investment) as explained by FundsIndia
noincrease



Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an investment route offered by Mutual Funds wherein one can invest a fixed amount in a Mutual Fund scheme at regular intervals– say once a month or once a quarter, instead of making a lump-sum investment. The instalment amount could be as little as Rs 500 a month and is similar to a recurring deposit. It’s convenient as you can give your bank standing instructions to debit the amount every month.  From this money, the units of the funds are purchased at the applicable NAV (net asset value) which then earns returns based on the portfolio of stocks that the funds hold. 

"Investing in mutual funds through the SIP route helps investors to average their cost of investments. Also, it helps in inculcating a habit of investing as each month, a portion of your salary is deducted from your account and invested. It also goes well with your money cycle - you earn every month, you spend every month and you invest every month," said Value Research in a note

How To Reach Your Target Amount (with 10% Annual Increase in SIP Investment)?
10



The SIP table shows how long it will take for you to reach different target amounts (eg Rs 1cr, Rs 2cr etc) assuming 12% annual returns for different SIP amounts and annual increase percentages (10%).

Why SIP is better than lumpsum? 

Value Research believes SIPs solve the two main problems that prevent investors from getting the best possible returns from mutual funds. These are:

People try and time the market to buy at the bottom and sell at peaks
People invest at irregular intervals and then stop investing when markets fall

"Since SIPs mean regularly investing with a fixed sum regardless of the NAV or market level, investors automatically buy more units when the markets are low. This results in a lower average price, which translates to higher returns. If you invest a large sum in one go, you could end up catching a high point in the equity markets. This would mean that you would invest at a high NAV and reduce your gains if the market falls," noted Value Research.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run, easing outflows

Avoid programmes for MF distributors based on SIP targets: Amfi tells MFs

Surge in redemptions keeps net systematic investment plan inflows in check

A risky misstep: Prioritising near-term goals over retirement savings

Top 8 business ideas under 5000, start your business with low investment

Groww to Motilal Oswal: Are broad-based index funds worth investing into?

Quantam small cap fund opens for subscription: What should investors do?

Near-term positives priced in for HDFC Asset Management Company stock


 SIPs help people stay invested through the ups and downs of the market. Investors inevitably try to time the market. When the market falls, they sell and stop investing. When it rises, they invest more. This is the opposite of what should be done."An SIP puts an end to all this by automating the process of investing regularly. It eliminates the mental load of deciding when to invest and leads to better returns," noted Value Research.


Indian Equities have outperformed all other asset classes over the long run; 16% returns over 20 years
asffg


82% of the time Indian Equities gave more than 10% returns in 7 years
retund


No instance of negative returns over 7 years - Lowest return is 5%
Investing in Indian Equities with a time frame of 7+ Years has led to a good experience

Year wise Lumpsum Returns of Nifty 50 TRI (2000 to 2022), as shown by FundsofIndia

equityspp


In most instances a 7 year time-frame increases the odds of returns > 10%. In rare instances where returns were < 10% extending the time frame by 1-2 years helps.

Source: MFI, FundsIndia Research. How to read the table: Column 1 indicates the starting date of investment. The Row named ‘Year’ indicates the time frame on investment – 1Y, 2Y, 3Y etc. For eg: If you invested on Jan-03, then your 5-year annualized return is 44%, 6 year annualized return is 20% etc


Topics : equity investments

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon