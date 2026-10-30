EPFO exploring new investment options, including startups and AIF: Report

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering investing up to 3 per cent of its fresh annual investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs), according to a news report. This could potentially giving workers' retirement savings exposure to startups, private equity and other growth-oriented assets.

The proposed move could mark a gradual shift in the retirement fund body's investment strategy, which has traditionally focused on government securities, debt instruments and other relatively safer investments. The proposal is under consideration and will require approval from EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT).

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), EPFO is preparing an investment framework for AIFs, five years after the government permitted the retirement fund manager to explore investments in these asset classes. The proposal to allocate up to 3 per cent of fresh annual accretions to Sebi-regulated Category I and Category II AIFs was discussed at an investment committee meeting.

The development follows a September communication from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which sought EPFO's participation in the recently launched Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

The proposal is expected to be placed before the CBT, headed by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in November, TOI reported.

How does EPFO currently invest workers' money?

EPFO manages retirement savings of around Rs 30 trillion belonging to nearly 300 million members. Given the size of the corpus and its long-term obligations towards subscribers, its investment strategy places considerable emphasis on capital protection and predictable returns.

Under the investment pattern notified by the finance ministry, EPFO distributes its fresh investible funds across different asset classes.

The broad allocation limits are:

Government securities and related investments: 45-65 per cent

Debt instruments and related investments: 20-45 per cent

Short-term debt instruments: Up to 5 per cent

Equities and related investments: 5-15 per cent

Asset-backed, trust-structured and miscellaneous investments: Up to 5 per cent

The proposed AIF exposure of up to 3 per cent would fall within the existing 5 per cent allocation for asset-backed, trust-structured and miscellaneous investments. This means it is not necessarily an additional allocation over and above the existing investment limits.

EPFO has so far not invested in Sebi-regulated Category I and Category II AIFs.

What are Category I and Category II AIFs?

AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles that collect money from investors and deploy it according to a defined investment strategy. Unlike conventional mutual funds, they can invest in less liquid assets, unlisted companies and specialised investment opportunities.

Under Sebi's classification, AIFs are divided into three broad categories.

Category I AIFs invest in businesses and sectors considered economically or socially beneficial. These include:

Venture capital funds investing in startups and early-stage businesses.

SME funds supporting small and medium enterprises.

Infrastructure funds financing infrastructure projects.

Social venture funds supporting enterprises with social objectives.

Category II AIFs include private equity funds, real estate funds and private debt funds. These generally invest in businesses or assets that are not listed on stock exchanges. They do not undertake borrowing or leverage except for meeting temporary funding requirements.

For EPFO, such investments could provide access to businesses and sectors that may offer higher long-term growth potential than conventional fixed-income instruments. However, these returns are not assured and investments can remain locked in for several years.

What safeguards are being considered?

Investing retirement savings in AIFs carries additional risks because these funds can have limited liquidity, uncertain valuations and greater exposure to individual businesses.

According to Times, the proposed framework is expected to include safeguards to limit these risks. These include:

Minimum fund size: A minimum corpus of Rs 100 crore for an AIF.

Exposure limits: Restrictions on how much EPFO can invest in an individual fund.

Foreign investment restrictions: Limits on investments in entities incorporated outside India.

Fund manager independence: Requirements to ensure that fund managers operate independently of promoters.

EPFO may initially route investments through established institutional entities such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India's (SIDBI) Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

What does this mean for EPFO subscribers?

The proposed investment route could help EPFO diversify its portfolio and participate in the growth of startups, infrastructure businesses and other privately held enterprises.

However, higher potential returns also come with higher investment risks. Unlike government securities, AIF investments may not offer assured returns or easy access to money when required. Valuations can also fluctuate, particularly when investments are made in unlisted businesses.

For EPFO subscribers, the key consideration will be how the retirement fund balances pursuing better long-term returns with the need to protect workers' savings.

The proposed 3 per cent allocation is relatively small compared with EPFO's overall investment portfolio. Nevertheless, the quality of fund selection, exposure limits, transparency and monitoring will determine whether this diversification benefits subscribers without exposing their retirement savings to excessive risk.

Until the investment framework receives the necessary approvals and is implemented, the proposal should not be treated as a change in EPFO's existing investment allocation.