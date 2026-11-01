Index vs actively managed funds: What's better for new investors?

First-time mutual fund investors face a dilemma: Stay with low-cost index funds or trust active fund managers to deliver better returns. As passive investing gains ground, the question is becoming central to how new investors build their portfolios. To find the right answer, one needs to know the inner workings of the two and what exact purpose they serve.

What is an index fund?

It is a mutual fund that passively tracks a market index such as the Nifty 50 or S&P BSE Sensex. Instead of trying to beat the market, it aims to mirror the performance of the index by holding the same stocks in similar proportions.

If the Nifty 50 rises by 12 per cent in a year, for instance, an index fund tracking it will aim to deliver roughly similar returns, after accounting for expenses and tracking error. This simplicity is one of the biggest reasons index funds have gained favour globally. They remove the uncertainty of fund manager decisions and offer investors broad market exposure in a straightforward manner.

Concerns: Passive funds are designed to match the market, not beat it, which means investors automatically participate in both market rallies and downturns. Index funds also offer little flexibility in overheated markets. If certain stocks or sectors become overvalued, the fund continues to hold them in proportion to the index. Another concern is the gap between index performance and actual fund returns caused by costs, cash holdings, or replication inefficiencies.

What is an actively managed fund?

An actively managed fund is one where professional fund managers and research teams actively select stocks, sectors and market opportunities with the goal of outperforming a benchmark index. Their strategy may involve overweighting certain sectors, identifying undervalued businesses or reducing exposure to expensive segments of the market.

A skilled fund manager may generate above-the-benchmark returns through insightful stock selection and timing. This possibility often attracts investors looking for market-beating performance.

Concerns: According to the latest SPIVA India scorecard, 66.7 per cent of actively managed largecap funds failed to beat their benchmark over three years, nearly 90 per cent underperformed over five years and 73.3 per cent lagged over 10 years. For new investors, the active-versus-passive debate is increasingly about whether the possibility of outperformance justifies the certainty of higher costs, manager risk and inconsistent performance.

Which is better for a first-time investor?

For a first-time investor, neither actively managed funds nor index funds are universally the right choice. The answer mostly depends on how much simplicity, cost efficiency and manager involvement you want.

Index funds are often seen as the easier entry point. These passively track market benchmarks, offering broad market exposure at relatively low costs. Since there is no active stock-picking involved, expense ratios are lower and investors do not need to worry about whether a fund manager will outperform peers. For beginners still learning how markets work, that simplicity can be a major advantage.

Actively managed funds, on the other hand, rely on professional fund managers with the aim of beating the market. The appeal lies in the possibility of generating alpha, especially in segments such as mid-cap and small-cap stocks where skilled stock selection can matter more. However, this comes at a cost — both literally, through higher fees and practically, through the challenge of identifying funds that can consistently outperform.

For first-time investors, the bigger risk often lies in chasing past returns. Many new investors are drawn to actively managed funds after seeing strong recent performance, only to discover that outperforming consistently is difficult. That is why many financial planners view index funds as a strong starting point for beginners because these offer diversification, lower costs and fewer decision-making pressures. Actively managed funds may suit investors willing to do more research and comfortable paying higher fees for the possibility of better returns.

FAQs

Why are index funds usually lower in cost?

Index funds follow a passive strategy and do not require large research teams or frequent trading. As a result, their expense ratios are typically lower than actively managed funds. Lower costs can improve long-term returns because fees directly reduce investor gains.

Can active funds outperform index funds?

Yes, some active funds do outperform benchmarks, especially in less efficient market segments such as mid-cap or small-cap stocks where skilled fund managers may identify undervalued opportunities. The challenge is identifying which active funds will consistently outperform after fees.

Should beginners choose active funds for higher returns?

Higher return potential should not be the only deciding factor. Many first-time investors underestimate how difficult it is to select consistently outperforming active funds. Chasing past returns often leads to disappointment.