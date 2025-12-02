Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Eyeing work abroad? Here's how you can apply in Germany, Italy, Japan & NZ

Eyeing work abroad? Here's how you can apply in Germany, Italy, Japan & NZ

Global hiring needs are expanding, creating fresh opportunities for skilled workers

it hiring jobs

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Europe and parts of the Asia-Pacific are facing labour shortages. Germany, Italy, Japan and New Zealand are among the countries actively inviting skilled foreign workers, including those from India. While the process is competitive, each country has official portals that explain vacancies, visa rules and eligibility requirements in detail. 
Here are the key resources to begin your search.
 
Germany 
Germany continues to face shortages in engineering, IT, healthcare, logistics and skilled trades. The government’s official portal, ‘Make it in Germany’, offers step-by-step guidance on job search, visa rules and relocation. It also hosts a dedicated job board for international applicants. 
 
Other useful platforms include:

Also Read

Bharat Petroleum

Explained: What new labour codes mean for petroleum industry workers

air pollution, brain fog, jbrain health

How heavy metals in polluted air trigger fatigue, headaches and brain fog

pmo, pm modi office, modi

New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth'

siblings, children

Eldest, middle, or youngest: Does birth order shape who you finally become?

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar

'We are united': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reject leadership-change buzz

 
Federal Employment Agency of Germany: A central government job portal offering listings, qualification checks and English-language assistance. Other portals include Arbeitsagentur Job Board, StepStone, Jobs.de and Indeed.de.
 
Applicants in regulated professions should start with ‘Recognition in Germany’, the federal website that explains how to get foreign qualifications assessed, which is often a mandatory step before applying.
 

Italy

Italy recruits non-EU workers through its annual Decreto Flussi quota, typically covering manufacturing, hospitality and select technical roles. The country’s official job system, Clic Lavoro, offers listings and guidance for foreign workers.
 
Additional government-affiliated resources include:
 
Portale Integrazione Migranti, run by the Ministry of Interior, which gives employment and permit information for newcomers.
 
EURES Italy, an EU network supported by the Ministry of Labour, useful for cross-border job searches.
 
Other portals include Indeed.it, Monster.it and InfoJobs.it.
 

Japan

Japan has expanded its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa to address shortages in manufacturing, nursing care, food services and construction. The official SSW portal provides job listings, language test details and sector-specific training requirements.
 
Government-backed platforms such as JETRO’s HR portal, JITCO and private sites like GaijinPot and Daijob are also widely used by Indian applicants.
 

New Zealand

New Zealand’s official portals, jobs.govt.nz and careers.govt.nz, remain the primary gateways for vacancies in IT, healthcare, construction and education. Candidates planning long-term relocation should also refer to the Immigration New Zealand website for visa eligibility checks, accredited employer lists and skill-shortage occupations.
 

Note for job seekers

Finding a job abroad remains challenging, particularly because of language requirements and strict qualification checks. However, these official portals provide a reliable starting point for Indian professionals seeking structured, transparent information before applying.  

More From This Section

money, salary, income

8th Pay Commission: Govt explains if 58% DA be merged with basic pay

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO disposes of 99% of higher pension applications under EPS 1995: Govt

NPS, Pension

Is the UPS deadline extended? See if you can still switch from NPS to UPS

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Dec bank holidays: Check the state-wise list before visiting branch

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Finance compliance deadlines in December: Tax filing to pension document

Topics : Jobs & Career News Jobs & Careers Features BS Web Reports Germany Italy Japan New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon