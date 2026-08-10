Motilal Oswal AMC surpasses ₹2 trillion assets under management in August

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company on Monday announced that its total Assets Under Management (AUM) across its Mutual Fund, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) businesses crossed ₹2 trillion in August.

During FY2026, Motilal Oswal AMC expanded its product suite by launching 18 passive mutual funds and 5 active mutual funds. It added 56.08 lakh SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) during FY2026 and recorded a SIP inflow of ₹16,479 crore.

"We have remained committed to building high growth in earnings focused portfolios, following our QGLP investment philosophy, with a long-term perspective backed by disciplined risk management," Prateek Agrawal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said in a statement.