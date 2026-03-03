File consumer complaint within two years of the last cause of action

Misjudging cause of action

According to settled law, limitation begins to run from the date on which the cause of action last arises. Cases must be filed within two years of that date. Consumers must remain vigilant about their rights and carefully note the date of the last default, deficiency, or repudiation of their claim.

“Delay can be condoned only if sufficient cause is shown for not approaching the consumer commission within the prescribed limitation period. The explanation must be genuine and supported by material on record,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

Complaining in wrong forum

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, pecuniary jurisdiction depends on the value of the consideration paid. “The District Commission can entertain complaints where the consideration does not exceed ₹50 lakh; the State Commission where it exceeds ₹50 lakh but does not exceed ₹2 crore; and the National Commission where it exceeds ₹2 crore,” says Kaur.

According to settled case law, jurisdiction depends solely on the amount actually paid as consideration for the goods or services, not on the total value of the goods or services. The compensation claimed also has no role in determining jurisdiction.

Improper drafting

According to legal experts, many consumer complaints fail because complainants draft them as grievance narratives rather than legal pleadings. Complainants often fail to clearly state whether the issue involves a defect in goods, deficiency in service, or an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Vague allegations make adjudication difficult.

“Many complaints also lack specific prayers such as refund, replacement, compensation, interest, or costs,” says Sukrit Kapoor, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, advocates and attorneys.

A strong complaint should present facts chronologically with dates, clearly establish the legal ground, demonstrate that it falls within the two-year limitation period (or justify the delay), and conclude with precise, quantified relief supported by relevant documents.

Poor documentation

Consumer cases are document-driven. Missing records often lead to dismissal of the case. Key documents such as invoices, receipts, agreements, warranty or policy papers, and prior written complaints are essential. Digital evidence is admissible, but it must clearly show dates, parties, and context.

“In real estate matters, the builder-buyer agreement, payment schedule, possession letters, and correspondence on delay are crucial, particularly to establish limitation. Insurance disputes require the policy, claim papers, surveyor’s report, and repudiation letter. For defective products, repair records help establish the deficiency. Maintaining a clear paper trail—written complaints, acknowledgements, and transaction records—significantly improves the chances of success,” says Kapoor.

Unwillingness to mediate

Consumers often resist mediation, viewing it as pressure to compromise or a delay tactic. Some prefer a formal finding of fault, especially in cases involving alleged deception or harassment. Uncertainty about the strength of their case or the likely relief also discourages settlement.

“Mediation works best where outcomes are clear and quantifiable—such as refund, replacement, repair, or delay compensation. It is less suitable in cases involving fraud or serious negligence requiring authoritative determination,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Before settling, complainants should realistically assess their claim, define a minimum acceptable outcome, and avoid damaging admissions. “Any settlement must be recorded in clear written terms with timelines and consequences for non-compliance,” says Agrawal.

Name right entity in complaint