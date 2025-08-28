Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Getting gifts at your child's wedding? It could trigger a tax headache

Getting gifts at your child's wedding? It could trigger a tax headache

Wedding gifts are tax-free for the bride and groom, but not for their parents. They need to watch limits, paperwork and rules, or risk a surprise tax bill.

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Income Tax on Wedding Gifts

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When it comes to wedding gifts, Indian tax law draws a sharp line between the bride or groom and their parents. While all gifts received by the person getting married are completely tax-free, the same does not apply to their parents.

 

How  do rules differ for parents versus children?

“Gifts received by the individual getting married are fully exempt from tax, regardless of the value or the donor. However, this exemption does not extend to their father,” explained Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co.
 
For a father, the general provisions of Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act apply.
 
 
In simple terms:
 
From relatives: Gifts are fully exempt

Also Read

goods and services tax, GST

CII suggests reforms in GST; trade policy, jobs to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

Transfer-pricing cases under MAP take longer to resolve in Indiapremium

SEBI

Tax relief on inherited shares: Sebi floats proposal for smoother transferpremium

GST

GST tweaks may impact electric vehicle demand, near-term car salespremium

GST

Traders likely to keep input tax credit on old stocks in GST revamppremium

 
From non-relatives: Exemption limit is up to Rs 50,000 in aggregate in a financial year. If the threshold is crossed, the entire amount becomes taxable at the father’s applicable slab rate.
 
“Parents often assume they too can receive wedding gifts tax-free, but the exemption is strictly for the bride or groom,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant, vertical head, personal tax at 1 Finance.
 
Cash versus gifts
 
The Rs 50,000 threshold applies uniformly to cash as well as gifts in kind.
 
“For cash, once the limit is crossed, the whole amount is taxable. For movable assets like jewellery or shares, the fair market value is considered. For property, the stamp duty value applies,” Nayyar explained.
 
Shah also cautioned against non-compliance.
 
“Under Section 269ST, receiving Rs 2 lakh or more in cash from one person on such occasions invites a penalty equal to the sum received. Using banking channels is safer.”
 
Documentation is key
 
Both experts stressed that documentation can make or break a case during tax scrutiny.
 
-Maintain a gift register with donor details, relationship, date, and value.
 
-For valuables, keep valuation reports or invoices.
 
-For cash and transfers, retain bank proofs and avoid cash above limits.
 
-Link gifts to the occasion with the wedding invitation, bills, or photos.
 
“If the gifts are taxable, they must be reported under ‘Income from Other Sources’ in the ITR. If exempt, it is advisable to disclose them under ‘Exempt Income’ for transparency,” Shah said.
   
A real-life example
 
Shah shared an example.
 
A father received Rs 700,000 via bank transfer from non-relatives, Rs 500,000 from relatives, and jewellery worth Rs 350,000 from his sister at his daughter’s wedding. The Rs 700,000 became fully taxable, while the rest was exempt. “Transparent reporting avoided penalties and litigation,” she noted.
 
Bottom line
 
Wedding gifts for the parents are not by default tax-free. Unless received from specified relatives or within the Rs 50,000 limit for non-relatives, they are taxable. Proper paperwork and disclosure can prevent disputes with the tax department. 

More From This Section

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

Guaranteed return, tax breaks key benefits of retirement-focused insurancepremium

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

UPS to NPS: Opt for NPS if service tenure is long and volatility manageablepremium

Umang app

From PF passbook to pension claims: Here's how Umang app can help you

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Deadline that protects you from tax scrutiny: CA explains the rules

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.6%: Check latest bank deals, estimated repayments

Topics : tax income tax law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon