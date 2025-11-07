Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / DGCA plans 48-hour free cancellation window: Here's what it costs now

DGCA plans 48-hour free cancellation window: Here's what it costs now

Airlines charge steep penalties for last-minute cancellations; here's a look at current fees before the new refund rule takes off

airfare, air ticket, air price

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The aviation regulator has proposed to change rules for flight ticket refunds, seeking to make the process transparent, faster and fairer for passengers.
 
Under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) draft proposal, passengers who book directly on an airline’s website will get 48 hours to cancel or amend tickets without extra charges. Only the fare difference for a rescheduled flight, if any, will apply. The move aims to prevent excessive penalties and delayed refunds, a frequent pain point for air travellers.
 
But until these rules are notified, existing charges remain in force. Here’s what it currently costs to cancel or change your flight on India’s major airlines, based on policies published on their official websites as of November 2025.
 

IndiGo: Free 24-hour window, steep penalties closer to departure

According to IndiGo’s cancellation policy page, passengers can cancel tickets for free within 24 hours of booking if travel is at least seven days away. Beyond that, fees depend on fare type and timing.
 

Domestic flights

  • 72+ hours before departure: Rs 3,000 (Lite), Rs 3,999 (Regular), Rs 2,499 (Flexi Plus) 
  • 24-72 hours: same as above 
  • 3-24 hours: Rs 3,500–Rs 4,999 (depending on fare type) 
  • Less than 3 hours or no-show: full fare forfeited

International flights (sector-dependent; capped at Rs 10,000)

 
  • 72+ hours: up to Rs 6,000 (Lite) / Rs 8,000 (Regular) / Rs 4,279 (Flexi Plus) 
  • 4-24 hours: up to Rs 10,000 (Regular) 
  • Less than 4 hours or no-show: 100 per cent fare forfeited
 

Air India: multiple fare brands, higher for long-haul

Free cancellation applies only within 24 hours if the departure is seven days away.

Domestic flights
 
  • Value: Rs 5,000 (more than three days before) 
  • Classic: Rs 2,500 
  • Flex plus: Rs 999 
  • Premium Economy: Rs 3,500 (Classic) / Rs 500 (Flex) 
  • Business/First: Rs 1,000 or free
International flights
 
  • APAC/Gulf: Rs 8,000 (Value), Rs 6,000 (Classic), Rs 999 (Flex) 
  • SAARC: Rs 5,000–Rs 2,500 
  • Europe/UK: up to Rs 20,000 
  • USA/Canada: about USD 275 (Classic) 
  • Australia: up to Rs 25,000
No-shows lose the full fare; only taxes are refunded.
 

Air India Express: low-cost and fixed-fee structure

As per Air India Express’s refunds FAQ, the low-cost arm uses a flat system tied to time before departure.
 
  • 10+ days: 35 per cent of base fare + transaction fee 
  • 7-10 days: Rs 2,000 + transaction fee 
  • 72 hours–7 days: Rs 2,500 + transaction fee 
  • Less than 72 hours or no-show: 100 per cent fare forfeited (taxes refundable)
 
Refunds are processed within seven days.
 

SpiceJet: simple slabs, optional “Zero Cancellation” add-on

According to SpiceJet’s official fee chart:
 
  • Within 24 hours (if travel is 7+ days away): free 
  • More than 96 hours: Rs 3,150–Rs 3,200 
  • Less than 96 hours: Rs 4,250–Rs 4,275
 
International routes (Dubai/Bangkok): Rs 4,950–Rs 6,950 depending on timing
 
Passengers can add a “Zero Cancellation” option for around Rs 594 on domestic routes to avoid penalties.
 

Akasa Air: two fare types, capped at ticket value

As per Akasa Air’s cancellation policy, cancellations are allowed up to two hours before departure.
 
  • 72+ hours: Rs 2,250 (Saver), Rs 1,499 (Flexi) 
  • 24-72 hours: Rs 3,499 (Saver), Rs 2,499 (Flexi) 
  • Less than 24 hours or no-show: Rs 4,999 or full fare forfeited 
  • Refunds, minus applicable charges, are credited within 7–10 days.
 

What this means for passengers

Free window: Most airlines already offer 24-hour no-penalty cancellations if the flight is a week away. The DGCA’s proposal doubles this to 48 hours, benefitting passengers who book early.
 
No-show caution: Missing a flight without cancelling means losing the full fare.
 
Smart booking: Opting for flexible or add-on protected fares can save money when plans change.
 
If the DGCA’s 48-hour rule comes into effect, passengers could save thousands in cancellation fees, making India’s air travel system more transparent and consumer-friendly.
 
(Data sourced from airline websites as of November 2025. Policies subject to change.)

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

