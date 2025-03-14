Friday, March 14, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Holi 2025: Banks closed; opt for online and mobile banking to avoid hassle

Holi 2025: Banks closed; opt for online and mobile banking to avoid hassle

Essential financial services will be available through online banking, ATMs, and mobile banking apps

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Holi is being observed today, March 14, 2025, and banks in several states are closed for the festival. Those needing to carry out transactions can use digital banking options.  
 
Where will banks be closed on Holi
  Banks will remain shut in:  
 

Gujarat  
Odisha  
Chandigarh  
Sikkim  
Assam  
Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana)  
Arunachal Pradesh  
Rajasthan  
Jammu  
West Bengal  
Maharashtra  
New Delhi  
Goa  
Bihar  
Chhattisgarh  
Meghalaya  
Himachal Pradesh  
Srinagar  
 
Banks in other states will remain open as usual.  
 
Additional closures on March 15   
In Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar, banks will stay closed for an extra day as Holi celebrations continue. In Manipur, banks will also be shut for the second day of Yaosang.  
 
 
For most of the country, March 15 falls on a Saturday. However, since it is the third Saturday of the month, banks will be open, as RBI’s weekend holiday rule applies only to the second and fourth Saturdays.  
 
Bank holidays in March 2025  
March 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday  
March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly holiday and Bihar Diwas  
March 23 (Sunday): Weekly holiday  
March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – banks closed in Jammu  
March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir  
March 30 (Sunday): Weekly holiday  
March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – most states will observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh  
 
To avoid disruptions, plan banking transactions around these dates. Digital banking remains available. 
 
Registered bank customers can still access services through Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for both financial and non-financial transactions.  
 
Banks follow national and local holiday schedules and remain closed on Sundays, second Saturdays, and fourth Saturdays. They operate on first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless declared a public holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  
 
The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types:  
 
Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holiday: RTGS transfers are available 24/7 throughout the year, even on public and bank holidays, meaning customers can transfer funds instantly without visiting a branch.
 
Banks' closing of accounts holiday: This category ensures all banks are closed on Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and other designated holidays.
 
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: This applies solely to government departments, banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions.

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

