Car loans: Best interest rates and what buyers should know
With rising car prices and growing EV push, loans are helping buyers manage costs by spreading payments over manageable tenures aligned with monthly income
BS Reporter New Delhi
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The Indian car market is a fairly exciting place right now, given the push for electric vehicles in a draft policy by the Delhi government, as well as national level support for electrification in general. And in a country like India, a first car can also be an exciting moment, not just for the buyer but also family and friends. But cars don't come cheap, and can put a pretty sizeable dent in your savings. In such cases, a car loan can come really in handy, especially if you are a working professional with good credit. It helps you get the car of your dreams on a tenure that matches your monthly income. Paisabazaar gives you a look at the best interest rates from various lenders for a car loan.
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:17 PM IST