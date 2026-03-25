Indian Railways revises ticket cancellation rules: Check new refund rates
New system tightens last-minute cancellation penalties while offering passengers greater flexibility for changing boarding stations
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Last-minute train seat cancellations just got costlier as the Indian Railways tightens penalties while offering more time to change boarding stations.
The new system — to be rolled out between April 1 and April 15 — replaces class-based flat charges with a time-linked, tiered deduction system. It seeks to simplify refunds for passengers and reduce booking misuse.
What changes for passengers
Under the revised system, refund amounts will depend on a train’s departure:
- More than 72 hours before departure: Maximum refund, with only a flat cancellation charge per passenger
- Between 72 and 24 hours: 25 per cent of the fare will be deducted (subject to a minimum charge)
- Between 24 and 8 hours: 50 per cent of the fare deducted
- Less than 8 hours: No refund
Earlier, passengers got more time to cancel tickets before steep penalties kicked in.
Boarding station rules
Passengers can now change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before departure. Previously, this was allowed only before chart preparation.
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This is particularly useful in large cities with multiple railway stations, giving passengers more flexibility if their plans change.
Stricter rules
According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new refund rules will curb ticket hoarding by touts.
Touts often block tickets in bulk and cancel unsold ones close to departure, recovering a large portion of the fare. By eliminating refunds in the final hours, the Railways expects to reduce such practices and improve ticket availability for genuine passengers.
Earlier rules
Previously, cancellation charges were partly linked to travel class and shorter time windows:
- More than 48 hours: Flat fee (varying by class)
- 48 to 12 hours: 25 per cent deduction
- 12 to 4 hours: 50 per cent deduction
- Less than 4 hours: No refund
The new system extends the “safe” cancellation window to 72 hours but tightens the final cut-off to 8 hours before departure.
What remains unchanged
Waitlisted tickets will continue to attract a nominal cancellation fee if cancelled before charting
Fully waitlisted tickets are still automatically cancelled with a full refund
Full refunds apply if trains are cancelled or significantly delayed, subject to conditions
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:50 AM IST