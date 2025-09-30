Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Investing in fixed deposit for safety 'biggest money myth', says CA

Investing in fixed deposit for safety 'biggest money myth', says CA

'Inflation eating returns', says Nitin Kaushik about investment choice of many Indians.

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indians consider fixed deposits (FDs) to be safe and stable but Nitin Kaushik, a chartered accountant, calls them “the biggest money myth in India”. An overemphasis on safety might be costly in the long run, he said on X.
 

The illusion of safety

Kaushik argued that FDs appear secure because they promise fixed returns and no visible loss of capital. But their real returns shrink significantly when inflation and living costs are factored in.
 
As example, he cited that Rs 10 lakh invested in an FD in 2010 at 7 per cent interest would have doubled to around Rs 20 lakh today. However, over the same period, essential expenses such as petrol, education, and housing have risen sharply, by two to five times in some cases. In effect, the growth in FD returns does not match lifestyle inflation, leading to a decline in purchasing power.
 

How other assets compare

Kaushik contrasted fixed deposits with other investment avenues over the same period:
 
  • Gold could have grown to about Rs 40 lakh 
  • Nifty 50 index: over Rs 50 lakh 
  • Real estate: between Rs 30-50 lakh, depending on the city
 
These figures underline a crucial point, the real risk is not losing capital, but losing the value of money over time.

Rethinking investment safety

According to Kaushik, true financial safety lies in beating inflation and preserving purchasing power, not merely avoiding short-term losses. He advises:
 
  • Use fixed deposits primarily for short-term needs and liquidity. 
  • Consider equities, mutual funds, and real assets for long-term wealth creation. 
  • Embrace diversification to spread risk effectively.
“FDs never show red, so you feel secure. But behind the scenes, inflation eats your returns,” Kaushik said. His conclusion is stark: being overly safe can be the riskiest choice of all.

More From This Section

RBI

EMI relief may be quicker from Oct as RBI changes loan rules

EPFO

Misusing your PF? EPFO says it can recover money with interest

Mutual Funds, IPO, Insurance, insurance companies

Conglomerates theme: Should you buy the ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund?

money, salary, income

Financial changes in Oct: Higher bank charges, new pension rules and more

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 9.98 cr

Topics : Fixed deposits BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon