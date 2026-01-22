Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Luxury homes to data centres: India's most valuable property deals of 2025

Luxury homes to data centres: India's most valuable property deals of 2025

Of 126 land deals closed in 2025, 96 deals for approx. 1,877+ acres are proposed for residential development across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities

Real estate

Real estate

NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Of the total land deals in 2025, over 96 deals were inked for  residential development (incl. plotted developments, township projects & luxury villas)
while only four deals were  earmarked for Industrial & Logistic Parks, shows industry data analysed by property consulting firm Anarack. 
 
At least 1045+ acres across eight deals in 2025 were for mixed-use development, 79+ acres for commercial and data centres, 107 acres for warehousing, 13+ acres for retail, among others.  The year opened with decisive residential and mixed-use acquisitions. In Q1 2025, Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) bought 20 acres in Bengaluru for about ₹500 crore to develop residential projects, underlining continued faith in the city’s housing demand despite rising land prices. 
Of 126 land deals closed in 2025, 96 deals for approx. 1,877+ acres are proposed for residential development across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities
 
  Around the same time, Max Estate snapped up a 10.33-acre parcel in Noida for ₹711 crore for a mixed-use development, while Arvind Smartspace secured a massive 92-acre joint development agreement (JDA) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for plotted development—one of the largest land transactions of the year by size.  Noida also saw strong commercial interest, with M3M Group acquiring 5.82 acres for ₹400 crore. 
The second quarter stood out for both scale and geographic diversity. Omaxe made a bold bet outside the top metros, buying 260 acres in Amritsar for ₹560 crore for a mixed-use project—highlighting rising developer interest in tier-2 cities with strong consumption and tourism potential.

Also Read

Federal law enforcement officers attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota

Immigration crackdown reaches Maine as court freezes curbs on protest limit

MHCV cycle, medium heavy commercial vehicles, replacement demand trucks, GST reset CV sector, MHCV recovery India, Tata Motors MHCV, Ashok Leyland MHCV, freight rates India

Nomura initiates TMCV with 'Buy' as India truck cycle shows early revival

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP

Shadowfax Technologies IPO closes today; subscription lags at 60%, GMP flat

tock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty jumps 160 pts as Greenland tensions ease; Asia, Wall St peers rally

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q3 results: Adani Energy, IndiGo, Bandhan Bank among 58 firms on Jan 22

 
Meanwhile, Mumbai saw one of the year’s most expensive deals: Goisu Realty acquired 13.02 acres for a staggering ₹2,539 crore for commercial development, reflecting the premium attached to well-located office land in India’s financial capital. 
 
Delhi, too, witnessed a major transaction, with Bagmane Group buying 30.64 acres for ₹1,530 crore for a residential-cum-commercial project.
 
By Q3, developers were diversifying their bets. Godrej Properties entered Raipur with a 50-acre acquisition for ₹180 crore for plotted development, signalling confidence in emerging residential markets. Pune continued to attract steady housing investments, with K Raheja Corp acquiring 7.43 acres for ₹200 crore.
 
Logistics and digital infrastructure also gained momentum. Welspun One bought 51 acres in Bengaluru for warehousing, while STT Global picked up 24 acres in MMR for a ₹500-crore data centre project—underscoring the rising demand for industrial and digital assets.
 
The year closed with marquee deals across southern and western India. Prestige Group acquired 11 acres in Hyderabad for ₹1,556 crore for a mixed-use development, while Lulu International Shopping Malls bought 13.67 acres in Ahmedabad for ₹519 crore to expand its retail footprint.
 
Residential confidence remained strong till the end, with Aakar Developers sealing a 10-acre deal in Navi Mumbai for ₹2,120 crore, one of the costliest residential land transactions of 2025.
 
Among the top 7 cities, MMR saw the highest land area transacted - 500+ acres in 32 separate deals - accounting for an over 13% share of the total land transacted across India in 2025. The planned developments include residential, commercial, industrial, data centre, and plotted developments.
 
Bengaluru sealed 27 separate deals accounting for a 12% share of the total land area transacted in 2025, with 454+ acres changing hands for various residential developments including villas and plotted developments, commercial and warehousing development.
 

More From This Section

dollars

India's most funded young founders: Who raised the biggest cheques-and why

Indian lenders, Technology, Digital loans, Banking Industry

Illness top loan trigger: Health emergencies are fuelling personal loans

Smallcap mutual funds, mutual funds

Pharma & healthcare funds: Easing valuations, rising insurance aid outlookpremium

dollars

India's under-40 founders control $950 Bn-More than Switzerland's GDP

life insurance

Lapsed life insurance explained: What happens and how to restore your cover

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Republic Day Rehearsal Traffic AdvisoryDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026IMD Weather Update Today