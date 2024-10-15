Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card: 5 times reward points on every spend

Business Standard
Enjoy 5X points on your favourite categories - hotels, travel, dining, and entertainment. Offer valid till 30 November

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Users of co-branded travel credit card the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card can earn five times the reward points on every spend across hotel stays, travel, dining, and entertainment this festive season, the two companies said in a release on Tuesday.

From October 1 to November 30, cardholders can look forward to:
  • Earn 40 Marriott Bonvoy Points for every Rs 150 spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels across India—up from the usual 8 points
  • Earn over 50,000 accelerated points per month
  • Earn 2 points per Rs 150 on all other eligible spends when exceeding Rs 2 lakh in a monthly spend

 Whether jet-setting, savouring fine cuisine, or enjoying a night out, the rewards can pile up fast.
 

  • Existing cardholders can now collect up to 20 Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs 150 spent on travel, dining, and entertainment, up to Rs 1,00,000 per month
  • For those who go beyond Rs 1,00,000 limit, the rewards keep rolling in, with 2 points per Rs 150 spent

"The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card opens the door to a world of seamless rewards, whether you're enjoying everyday moments or indulging in luxury experiences. With this card, members can unlock extraordinary privileges such as complimentary stays, room upgrades, and so much more, all within Marriott Bonvoy’s expansive portfolio of hotels. It is time to elevate the festivities with even more points and perks," said the release.

The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card is India’s first hotel brand credit card in the luxury segment. The card offers consumers an unprecedented array of travel benefits, including Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, which comes with benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points etc.

Point to note: Marriott Bonvoy Points earned during a Credit Card billing cycle will be automatically transferred to the Primary Cardmember’s Marriott Bonvoy Member Account after the end of each Credit Card billing cycle; please allow up to 12 weeks following the Credit Card billing cycle for Points to be added to the Primary Cardmember’s Marriott Bonvoy Member Account. Points reflecting in your monthly Credit Card account statement may differ from the Points being reflected in your Marriott Bonvoy Member Account. Only Points reflecting in your Marriott Bonvoy Member Account may be redeemed.



Topics : Credit cards

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

