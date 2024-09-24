Movies, reels & celebs: How 44% of Indians pick their travel destinations

Business Standard
49% are eager to engage in activities they've seen in a film or show

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

How do you decide where you want to travel? A report from Booking.com shows that Indians now plan their holidays based on movies, celebrities, and TV shows, seeking out destinations, experiences, and dishes they've seen on-screen.

"The Indian traveller's mindset towards travel has evolved, going beyond just visiting a destination. They now seek experiences inspired by what they watch, follow, and admire," said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com.
The survey gathered responses from over 32,000 people across 32 different markets across the globe, including 1,800 respondents from India.
 

The Travel Trends for 2024 show that 44% of Indian travellers look to TV shows or movies for travel inspiration. Whether it's walking in the footsteps of their favourite movie character, sampling a dish from a series, or visiting a famous restaurant, many Indians are keen to recreate these reel-life moments in real life.

Here's what the survey reveals:

* 61% of Indians are motivated to try food they’ve seen on TV or in films.

* 59% draw inspiration from shows and movies when selecting their next destination.
* 58% are captivated by iconic landmarks that appear on screen.
* 57% want to experience the culture portrayed in shows or films.
* 49% are eager to engage in activities they've seen in a film or show.
* 46% are on the lookout for accommodations that offer an experience akin to their favourite on-screen characters.

How social media is shaping travel choices

It’s not just TV and film that influence travel choices. Social media has become a major force, with 66% of Indians using platforms to gather travel ideas. From Instagram to Facebook, Indian travellers are increasingly relying on their feeds to plan their next adventure.

* 76% are inspired by the social media posts of their friends and family.
* 63% are drawn in by travel advertisements across various social media platforms.
* Celebrities also have an impact, with 55% of travellers influenced by well-known personalities and 46% by content from niche influencers.
* 50% of travellers are inspired by brands they follow on social media.

Beyond social media, Indians still rely on more traditional sources for travel planning. Around 57% of respondents said they take advice from family or friends, while 52% look to search engine results, travel booking websites, or guidebooks for inspiration.

While social media, celebs can inspire travel locations, trip planning is still a pain. According to the report, 42% of respondents find organising their trips challenging, leading to a growing demand for travel options where they can book multiple elements of their trip in one go.

* 62% prefer to book both flights and accommodation together.
* 50% want to make restaurant reservations ahead of time.
* 52% are keen on packaged deals that combine flights, accommodation, and local activities.
* 48% want to book car rentals, while 50% are interested in pre-booking train tickets and taxis.

