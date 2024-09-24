New Zealand extends partner visa duration to 3 years from Oct 1: Know more

If you’re the partner of a New Zealand citizen or residence visa holder, there’s good news. The New Zealand government has announced an extension to visa durations for partners of citizens and residents, moving from two years to three years. This new rule comes into effect on October 1, 2024 for partners who have been living with their Kiwi counterparts for at least 12 months.

“The government has made changes to the maximum duration for work and visitor visas for partners of New Zealand citizens or residence class visa holders that have been living together for at least 12 months. This is now increasing from two years to three years," Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This will give couples additional time to save for residence application fees and better aligns with the visa durations provided to partners of temporary migrants.

Why is the extension being introduced?

The visa extension is part of New Zealand’s broader immigration reform strategy, aimed at retaining skilled individuals to bolster economic growth.

"This change supports the government’s efforts to create a world-class immigration system that attracts and retains the skills and experience New Zealand needs to grow our economy," INZ said.

For couples who have already lodged their visa applications but haven't received a decision by October 1, the new three-year duration will apply. However, those with existing visas will not see an automatic extension. They will need to reapply to take advantage of the extended stay.

What does the data say?

Immigration New Zealand has been busy processing applications. Between July and August 2024 alone, they received 456 visitor visa applications. Out of these, 252 were approved while 104 were rejected. According to INZ statistics, 85% of visitor visa applications processed so far this financial year have been approved, with 76,669 successful applications out of a total of 90,493.

The waiting time for visitor visa decisions currently stands at around three weeks, but if you’re applying for a partner visa, be prepared to wait up to 12 weeks for a decision.

INZ had previously advised visa applicants to submit their applications well in advance, particularly since student visa applications between October and March are prioritised, leading to potential delays in other visa categories.

Visa options for partners of New Zealanders

If you're the partner of a New Zealand citizen or resident, here are the visa options available to you:

Partner of a New Zealander visitor visa

New visa duration: Up to 36 months (from October 1, 2024)

Current visa duration: Up to 24 months

Eligibility: Partners of New Zealand citizens or residents

Partner of a New Zealander work visa

New visa duration: Up to 36 months (from October 1, 2024)

Current visa duration: Between 1 and 2 years

Eligibility: Allows partners to work in New Zealand

During 2023-2024, INZ received 2,488 applications for partnership-based visitor visas and 16,623 applications for partner work visas.

Long-term options: Partner of a New Zealander resident visa

For those looking for more permanent solutions, you can apply for a partner of a New Zealander resident visa, which allows you to live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely. To qualify, you and your partner must have lived together for at least 12 months before submitting your application.

Length of stay: Indefinitely

Cost: Starting at NZD $2,750 (Rs 1.4 lakh)

Processing time: 80% of applications are processed within 8 months, according to INZ.

If your partner’s residence status is based on Australian citizenship or permanent residence, there are additional conditions to be aware of. Moreover, if your partner is a New Zealand citizen and the two of you have lived outside the country for more than five years, you might be eligible for a permanent resident visa. However, your partner must either be overseas at the time of application or have returned to New Zealand within the last three months.

What Indians need to know when applying

When applying for a partner visa, your partner must support your application by completing a ‘Partnership Support Form for Residence’. They will also need to provide necessary documents for you to upload along with your application. The application costs NZD $3,610 or approx Rs 1.9 lakh (for Indians), and fees are non-refundable if the application is declined.

Once you arrive in New Zealand, you must apply for entry permission, either digitally or via a paper declaration, to confirm you meet the country’s entry requirements. It’s also crucial to ensure that your visa is in a valid passport. If your passport expires, you’ll need to transfer your visa to a new one before travelling.

For those applying for a resident visa while overseas, you’ll have 12 months from the date of visa approval to travel to New Zealand. After arriving, or if you applied while already in New Zealand, you can travel in and out of the country as often as you like until your travel conditions expire.

For permanent residents, you have the freedom to travel indefinitely, provided your visa remains valid in your passport. If your visa expires while you’re abroad, you’ll need to apply for a variation of your travel conditions or a new permanent resident visa to return to New Zealand.

Your rights as a visa holder

With a partner visa, you’ll be allowed to:

* Live and work in New Zealand in any occupation for any employer

* Study in New Zealand

* Include dependent children in your visa application (if they’re aged 24 and under)