Odisha 'to join' Ayushman Bharat: All about health insurance scheme

Odisha will join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and discussions with the state are at an "advanced stage", news agency PTI quoted an official of the central government as saying about the public health insurance scheme.

The central government launched the scheme in 2018 but Odisha, New Delhi and West Bengal opted not to join it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which governs Odisha, had promised during assembly elections it will implement AB-PMJAY within 100 days of coming to power and cover state residents with annual income lower than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The previous Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha had refused to participate in Ayushman Bharat, asserting that its own health initiative, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) was superior.

Background of Ayushman Bharat

Launched in September 2018, AB PM-JAY is designed to offer comprehensive health coverage to individuals from economically vulnerable families, ensuring that they receive necessary medical care without incurring catastrophic financial burdens. The scheme covers a wide range of medical procedures across various specialties, including surgery, oncology, and cardiology, and provides cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals.

According to data from the National Health Authority (NHA), the scheme has so far covered over 354 million citizens by providing them PMJAY cards.

Current status in Odisha

PTI, while quoting union health ministry sources, said discussions between the Odisha government and the National Health Authority (NHA) are at an advanced stage. An official stated that an agreement is expected to be signed soon, which would pave the way for implementing the scheme within weeks.

Expanded coverage for senior citizens

The Union Cabinet recently approved health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana . It is estimated 45 million families will benefit from the decision.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Go to the [Ayushman Bharat](https://pmjay.gov.in) official portal.

Provide your personal mobile number in the designated field.

Enter the captcha code to verify your details.

Input the OTP sent to your mobile number to access the PMJAY login page.

Choose the state for which you are applying for the scheme.

Select one of the methods to check your eligibility:

- Mobile number

- Name

- Ration card number

- RSBY URN (Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna Unique Relationship Number)

If eligible, your name will appear on the right side of the screen.

To view more details, click on the ‘family members’ tab to see the family beneficiary information.

Once you are confirmed as eligible, you'll be able to use the health services provided under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.