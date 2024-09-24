Comedian Munawar Faruqui buys Rs. 6.09 crore luxury flat in Mumbai's Wadala

Stand-up comedian, rapper and singer Munawar Faruqui has recently purchased an apartment in a luxurious high-rise project in Mumbai. The property, located in the upscale neighborhood of New Cuffe Parade, Wadala, was acquired for Rs. 6.09 crore, according to property transaction documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Wadala has emerged as a prime real estate hotspot, owing to its strategic location and seamless connectivity to Mumbai's main financial district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The area is well-known for its blend of residential and commercial developments, making it a favoured destination for both high-profile individuals and corporate buyers.

Faruqui’s new home is situated in Lodha Aura, an under-construction premium project developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). The 40-story tower offers luxurious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments with a range of amenities. Faruqui’s purchase was a part of primary market transaction, made directly from the developer.

According to Square Yards, the apartment spans 164.25 sq. m. (1,767.97 sq. ft.) of built-up area and includes three dedicated parking spaces. The transaction, finalized in September 2024, came with a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.





He won the reality show Lock Upp in 2022, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, and he followed it up with a stint in Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, hosted by Salman Khan.



Key Controversies and Arrests: After gaining popularity on YouTube with videos such as "Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat" (2020) and "Ghost Story" (2021), Faruqi ventured into the music scene with the song "Jawab," a collaboration with Spectra.

Indore Arrest (January 2021): Faruqui was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on charges of hurting religious sentiments. The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a member of a right-wing group, alleging that Faruqui's jokes targeted religious figures. Despite no written evidence of the offensive jokes, Faruqui was detained for several weeks.



Show Cancellations: Following the Indore arrest, Faruqui faced widespread backlash and cancellations of his shows in various parts of India. Many states banned his performances, citing concerns about potential law and order issues.



Online Harassment and Threats: Faruqui and his family have faced online harassment and threats, including death threats, due to his controversial performances.



Legal Battles: Faruqui has been involved in legal battles to defend his right to free speech and expression. He has faced multiple cases and charges related to his comedy routines.