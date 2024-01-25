Mumbai real estate: Top ten builders, projects and transactions in Q4

Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued its bullish run as India’s leading residential market in the fourth quarter of 2023, registering 46,638 transactions, totalling Rs 39,170 crore, according to IGR data sourced by Square Yards Data Intelligence.





MMR Top Developer - (Q4' 2023) - Primary

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The festive quarter saw Lodha Group (Macrotech Developers) maintain its prominent position as the top performer in terms of volume and units sold. The realtor sold 1165 units amounting to Rs 1618.5 crore. Oberoi Realty held on to the second spot in terms of total sale value registering Rs 668 crore while Runwal Group moved up to the second spot in the number of units sold with 474 transactions.

Hiranandani Group climbed to the third spot in total sale value clocking Rs 660.6 crore, while Dosti Group claimed the third spot in number of units sold with 413 units. Additionally, Dosti Group, Kalpataru and Raymond entered the top 10 in terms of transactions."Despite rising property prices, the allure of MMR’s real estate market has continued to gain high prominence among investors. The sales momentum sets the stage for an optimistic beginning to 2024,” said Deepak Khandelwal, Principal Partner and Sales.Director, Square Yards. Hiranandani Empress Hill secured its position as the top-selling project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) based on sales value, having recorded property sales worth Rs 348.5 crore in the fourth quarter. In contrast, Dosti West County has dominated the transaction charts by selling 271 units during the same period.