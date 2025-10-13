Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

TISS Mumbai Summer Placement 2025: ₹5 lakh top stipend, 100% HR internships

TISS Mumbai HR students land ₹5 lakh internships; Bajaj Auto, HUL, and Citi lead hiring

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Photo: Wikipedia

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has completed its Summer Placement Process for the MA (Human Resources Management & Labour Relations) batch of 2025–27 with a 100% placement record, marking one of the most successful placement seasons in the institute’s history.
 
The process, held in September 2025, witnessed strong participation from leading recruiters across industries — with the highest stipend touching ₹5 lakh for two months. The mean stipend stood at ₹3.47 lakh, while the median stipend was ₹3.5 lakh for the two-month internship period.
 
Placement Highlights
 
Placement Record: 100% of the 66 participating students placed
 
 
Highest Stipend: ₹5 lakh for two months

Also Read

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues record run, crosses ₹600 crore globally

Solar power, Solar PV, Adani

India added record 34.4 Gw solar, wind power capacity in 9 months of 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex in red after 2-day gain; IT, FMCG drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 10%

Axis Bank, Axis(Photo: Shutterstock)

Axis Bank Q2 preview: Profit may fall upto 24% on weak NIM, high provisions

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Bumrah gets Phillip; WI lose their 9th wicket

 
Average (Mean) Stipend: ₹3.47 lakh for two months
 
Median Stipend: ₹3.5 lakh for two months
 
Top 10% Average: ₹4.64 lakh
 
Top 25% Average: ₹4.49 lakh
 
Top 50% Average: ₹4.15 lakh
 
Students with ₹2 lakh+ stipend: 85% of the batch
 
Students with ₹3 lakh+ stipend: 76% of the batch
 
Number of Companies Participated: 30
 
First-Time Recruiters: 4
 
Female Students: 22
 
Top Recruiters and Sectors
 
The placement process saw participation from regular recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Reliance Industries, RPG Group, and TAS.
 
Among the new recruiters were Airtel, Novartis, PepsiCo, and Vodafone Idea, who joined the process for the first time.
 
Bajaj Auto rolled out the highest number of internship offers, followed by Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Airtel, Citi, and Novartis.
 
Sector-Wise Distribution
 
The Manufacturing sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 20% of total offers, followed by FMCG/FMCD (16.9%), Conglomerates (15.4%), and IT/ITES and BFSI sectors (10.8% each). The Telecom, Consulting, and Pharma sectors also saw active participation. 
Manufacturing sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 20% of total offers, followed by FMCG/FMCD (16.9%), Conglomerates (15.4%)
 
Key Recruiters by Sector
 
BFSI/NBFC: Barclays, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Motilal Oswal
 
Conglomerates: Aditya Birla Group, DCM Shriram, Godrej Industries, Reliance, RPG, TAS
 
Consulting: Accenture Strategy
 
FMCG/FMCD: Asian Paints, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, L’Oréal, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard
 
Manufacturing: AM/NS India, Bajaj Auto, Höganäs, Lixil
 
Pharma: Novartis
 
IT/ITES: Accenture
 
Telecom: Airtel, Vodafone Idea
 
The HRM & LR program at TISS Mumbai — long recognized as one of India’s top HR management courses — has once again strengthened its reputation as a leading talent source for India Inc.
 
The average stipend of the top half of the batch crossing ₹4 lakh is a new benchmark for the program, reflecting both robust corporate demand and the premium employers attach to TISS graduates.

More From This Section

Parcels

That India Post parcel message on your phone? It's a scam, says PIB

silver jewellery

Paying too much? Silver ETFs look shiny, but mind the 5-12% premium risk

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers acquires MMR land parcel for Rs 2,300 cr housing project

Gold, silver

Silver to outperform gold? Emkay Wealth predicts 20% jump in one year

gold, gold stocks

Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%premium

Topics : B-school summer placements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon