Not the best cover: How to avoid buying overlapping insurance policies

Insurance is meant to protect you but somewhere between the office cover, the policy an agent sold you years ago and the cover bundled with your credit card things get complicated. You are paying premiums for four or five policies and still not sure what is covered, what overlaps and what would actually pay out if something went wrong. You end up buying too many policies that cover the same risks. This is called overlapping insurance.

Overlapping insurance is more common than most people realise. It wastes money and creates confusion.

Here is how to spot and fix it.

Step 1: How the overlap usually happens

Most people do not plan to overbuy insurance. It builds up gradually and often starts with:

A policy bought through a bank

Another one suggested by a friend, employer or agent

A third one added “just to be safe”

Over time, you may forget what you already have.

Say you have four insurance policies. Your company gives you a health cover of Rs 3 lakh. You also bought an individual health policy of Rs 5 lakh. Then you added a top-up plan of Rs 10 lakh and a critical illness cover from your bank. Out of these four, you are paying premiums on three. You have never made a claim on any of them. One day, you go through all four and notice something. Your individual health plan and the bank’s critical illness cover pay out for the same illnesses. You were paying for the same protection twice without realising it. Say you have four. Your company gives you a health cover of Rs 3 lakh. You also bought an individual health policy of Rs 5 lakh. Then you added a top-up plan of Rs 10 lakh and a critical illness cover from your bank. Out of these four, you are paying premiums on three. You have never made a claim on any of them. One day, you go through all four and notice something. Your individual health plan and the bank’s critical illness cover pay out for the same illnesses. You were paying for the same protection twice without realising it.

Early warning signs:

You are unsure how many policies you own

You cannot explain what each policy covers

You have multiple policies for the same purpose

Your total premium feels high, but coverage is unclear

You bought policies without comparing them

2. Limits, habits and choices that prevent the problem

The simplest way to avoid overlap is to stay organised. List every policy you hold before considering a new one.

Write down:

Policy name (personal, employer, and bundled covers)

What the policy covers

Sum insured

Annual premium

This gives you a clear picture. Follow the “one purpose, one plan” rule: Each need should have one main policy. One health insurance plan, one term life plan and one motor policy per vehicle. Avoid adding multiple policies unless there is a clear gap.

In many cases, insurers do not pay double for the same event. Health insurance works on actual expenses. If your hospital bill is Rs 4 lakh, you cannot claim Rs 8 lakh from two policies. This means duplicate policies do not increase your real benefit.

Check riders and add-ons carefully

A critical illness rider on a life policy and a separate critical illness policy often cover the same conditions. Check the list of covered illnesses in both before keeping both.

Use employer cover wisely

Employer insurance is useful but temporary. It works well as a base, especially when you are young. But it should not be your only protection. Keep one personal policy and use employer cover as additional support.

If your company provides a Rs 5 lakh family floater cover and your individual policy also covers Rs 5 lakh, ask whether the individual policy adds genuine value or just adds cost. For younger employees with no dependents, the employer coverage is often sufficient.

Review your policies once a year

A yearly review of your full insurance plan helps remove unnecessary policies before they accumulate.

Step 3: What to do if damage has already been done?

If you already have overlapping policies, the fix is straightforward but requires a step-by-step approach.

1. Do not cancel anything immediately

First, understand what each policy covers, what the waiting periods are, and whether any policy has benefits that the others do not. Cancelling the wrong one can leave a gap.

2. Keep the policy with the widest coverage and the best terms.

Compare the sum assured, exclusions, the insurer's claim settlement ratio, and whether the policy is guaranteed renewable. The cheapest policy is not always the best one to keep.

3. Let low-value policies lapse at renewal rather than cancelling mid-term.

Mid-term cancellations often come with penalties and partial refunds. If renewal is coming up in a few months, simply do not renew rather than cancelling now.

4. Consolidate where possible.

One well-structured health policy with a top-up for catastrophic expenses is cleaner and often cheaper than three mid-sized policies running in parallel.

For instance, you have three health policies totalling Rs 18 lakh in cover but paying over Rs 42,000 in combined premiums annually. After reviewing, you keep your individual policy of Rs 10 lakh, add a super top-up of Rs 15 lakh, and let the other two lapse at renewal. Your cover went up, and the premium dropped to Rs 28,000.

FAQs

What are the earliest red flags to notice?

Not knowing what your policies cover or having multiple policies for the same event are early warning signs to watch for.

Which simple rule prevents most of the damage?

List before you buy. Every time an agent recommends a new policy or a bank offers a bundled cover, check your existing list first. If you cannot clearly explain what the new policy covers that the existing ones do not, do not buy it.

When does the problem become serious enough to act immediately?

The problem becomes serious when your premiums feel high, and you are still unsure about the coverage. It is best to review your policies.

How should the plan be reset after buying too many policies?

List all policies, identify overlaps, and keep the best ones based on coverage quality, insurer reliability, and cost. Also, stop renewing the other policies that are not required.