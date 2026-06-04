Beyond cake and balloons: Kids, parents, embrace activity-based birthdays

For generations of children born during India's hottest months, birthdays have come with a unique challenge. Schools are closed, temperatures often cross 40 degrees Celsius, and classmates are scattered across holiday destinations. Traditional restaurant or banquet parties become boring and difficult to both organise and manage, leaving frayed parents searching for alternatives that can keep children entertained minus the heat.

The result is the rise of the activity-based birthday. Across cities, parents are increasingly picking pool parties, trampoline parks, indoor adventure zones, soft play centres, VR gaming arenas and activity camps. What began as a practical solution to the summer birthday dilemma is now a broader consumer trend, with experiences taking precedence over decorations, return gifts and conventional party formats.

Why are activity-based birthday parties becoming popular? “The focus is less on what children receive and more on what they get to do,” says 39-year-old Neha Bhasin, a mother of a seven-year-old who recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday in her gated community’s park in Mumbai.

The outdoor party trend is playing out in two ways. The first is destination-based celebrations, where parents take a group of children to amusement parks, water parks, trampoline centres and activity-driven entertainment brands such as KidZania, Smaaash and Funky Monkeys (all in Mumbai), adventure parks and indoor gaming zones such as Shott. These venues offer ready-made experiences, structured activities, food packages and dedicated party hosts, making them an attractive one-stop solution for busy parents.

India’s indoor amusement industry, comprising Indoor Amusement Centres (IACs), has evolved from a children-centric niche into a core pillar of the experience economy, finds the report titled Ready, Set, Play: India’s Indoor Amusement Industry at a Turning Point by Anarock and the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI). The sector’s current market size stands at approximately Rs 15,000 crore, reflecting sustained demand, formalisation and post-pandemic shifts towards experiential consumption, the report says. Consumer spending has surged 30-40 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, with Tier-I markets recording 10-15 per cent higher per-customer spend than Tier-II cities. Industry suppliers note a 15-20 per cent rise in consumer outlay over recent years, driven by higher participation, longer dwell times and immersive formats.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated a shift from product-led to experience-driven consumption. Extended lockdowns emphasised recreation and family outings, boosting organised experiential categories. IACs benefit as climate-controlled, safe environments suited to urban families. Demand is family-led, with households having young children showing the highest engagement. Visits are purpose-driven — social, celebratory and experiential — rather than habitual.

The second approach brings the experience home. Instead of taking children out, parents are transforming their own lawns, clubhouses or society greens into customised activity zones. Temporary pools, inflatable water slides, foam parties, obstacle courses, sports challenges, carnival games, art workshops and science-themed activities are increasingly being set up by specialised event companies. In many residential communities, the birthday party is no longer centred around a cake-cutting ceremony but around a carefully curated activity experience designed to keep children engaged for hours.

How are parents bringing entertainment experiences home? Delhi-based party retailer Wanna Party is seeing growing demand for activity-led birthday celebrations. According to Simar, spokesperson for Wanna Party, parents are increasingly seeking experiences that keep children physically engaged rather than relying solely on food, gifts and passive entertainment. “Our collection includes engaging attractions like bouncy castles, foam bouncies, trampolines, ball pools, football darts, foosball tables, archery games, cricket pitches, bowling alleys, VR games and many more that keep kids and guests entertained,” says Simar.

The company also offers carnival-style games such as balloon darts, giant Jenga, snakes and ladders, wheel of fortune, and premium attractions like bull rides, bungee jumping, inflatable pools and remote-controlled car racing. Creative stations such as pottery wheels, tattoo art and paint-the-pot activities are also gaining traction among parents looking to combine fun with creativity and skill-building.

Prices vary according to the activity. A bungee jumping setup is available for around Rs 15,000, while attractions such as remote-controlled car racing and snakes-and-ladders game stations cost approximately Rs 4,500 each. Ball pools are priced at around Rs 12,500, while large inflatable attractions such as the Mickey Mouse jumping bouncy castle cost about Rs 10,000. Activity-based snack counters, including candy floss stations for up to 25 children, start at around Rs 4,500. Other popular options include trampolines, football darts, foosball tables, archery games, cricket pitches, bowling alleys, VR gaming zones, balloon dart challenges, giant Jenga, wheel of fortune, inflatable pools, bull rides, pottery wheel stations, tattoo art corners, and paint-the-pot workshops, allowing parents to customise celebrations according to age group, budget and theme.

Manish Anand, another such event planner, shares that water slides are a big hit with kids. Says Anand: “Water slides and water zorbing always find favour with children up to 12 years.”

The trend suggests that birthdays are increasingly being viewed as curated experiences rather than conventional parties. For many parents, the emphasis is shifting from gifts and elaborate décor to activities that encourage movement, participation, creativity and shared memories.

What are the developmental benefits of activity-based birthday parties? Activity-based birthday parties may offer children more than momentary excitement. According to Dr Paramjeet Singh, consultant psychiatrist, PSRI Hospital, experiences such as swimming, trampolining, obstacle courses and adventure games can create deeper, more satisfying and longer-lasting memories than conventional celebrations centred only around cake, food, gifts and entertainment.

“These experiences build togetherness, bonding and a stronger sense of family and kinship,” he says. “They also move children away from screens and passive entertainment towards physical, active engagement.”

In today’s screen-heavy environment, such celebrations can encourage movement, coordination, confidence, social interaction and even skill development. Dr Singh adds that since many children already have access to food, music and gifts, a meaningful shared experience often stands out more sharply in memory.

“Children and adults generally remember experiential moments more than mere celebrations,” he says.

From a brain-development perspective, he points to the role of the hippocampus, amygdala, prefrontal cortex and cerebellum in emotional processing, learning and memory formation. When joy, movement, bonding and novelty come together, those memories are more likely to be stored as emotionally rich and enduring.