Emergency fund: When to use it, how to rebuild it, and how to protect it

An emergency fund is money set aside for sudden, unavoidable expenses such as job loss or urgent medical needs. Let us understand when to use it, how to rebuild it if you dip into it, and how to keep it protected.

When should you use your emergency fund?

emergency fund only for genuine emergencies — situations where you have no other realistic option. Many people end up treating discretionary spending as an “emergency”, which leaves them exposed when a real crisis hits. Use youronly for genuine emergencies — situations where you have no other realistic option. Many people end up treating discretionary spending as an “emergency”, which leaves them exposed when a real crisis hits.

Common situations where an emergency fund helps

Medical expenses

An emergency fund can help cover out-of-pocket medical costs such as diagnostic tests, medicines, and other payments that may be needed upfront, even if you have health insurance.

Job loss

If you lose your job unexpectedly, an emergency fund can help you cover essential monthly expenses — groceries, rent, insurance premiums, electricity and water bills, and society maintenance — until you find another source of income.

Urgent repairs

Breakdowns or urgent repairs — such as vehicle repairs or essential home repairs — are also situations where an emergency fund can make a material difference.

How to start building an emergency fund

How much you need depends on your income, monthly expenses, dependants, medical history, and insurance cover. As a broad guide, a single person may aim for around six months of expenses, while those with dependants may consider saving up to one year of expenses.

When you begin building the fund, you can spread it across relatively safe, liquid options — such as a savings account, fixed deposits, and then liquid mutual funds.

How to rebuild your emergency fund after using it

If you have used part of your emergency fund, rebuilding it should be a priority.

Rework your monthly saving strategy, including setting aside an additional 10 per cent of your monthly income to replenish the fund.

Cut “wants” spending until you have rebuilt at least half, or even three-fourths, of the fund.

Use windfalls — such as a tax refund or bonus — to top it up.

If you are investing in stocks or running systematic investment plans (SIPs) for long-term goals, consider pausing them until at least half the emergency fund is rebuilt.

How to protect your emergency fund

Building an emergency fund is only half the job. You also need to protect it so it is available when you actually need it.

Keep the fund in a separate account so it is not mixed with daily spending money.

Avoid volatile or high-risk products for an emergency fund. Since you may need the money at any time, investing it in risky stocks or equity mutual funds can backfire if markets fall.

Review the fund annually. Expenses rise with inflation, lifestyle changes, or new dependants, so you may need to top it up over time.

Do not lend out your emergency fund, even to friends or relatives. If repayment is delayed, you could be left exposed in your own emergency.

An emergency fund is a necessity, not a luxury. Building it, rebuilding it after use, and protecting it with discipline can keep you on track towards financial independence.

FAQs

Where is an emergency fund most used in India?

Industry reports suggest emergency funds are most commonly used for medical expenses.

Are credit cards an alternative to an emergency fund?

Credit cards are not a substitute. They may offer temporary relief, but high interest rates can create another repayment burden during an emergency.

Should married couples have a joint or separate emergency fund?

A joint emergency fund can work well, as both partners can contribute. Since two people are building it, couples may consider saving 12-15 months of expenses.