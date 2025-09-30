Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Pvt beach, yacht club, 5 hotels: Hiranandani's ₹17,000 cr Alibaug township

Pvt beach, yacht club, 5 hotels: Hiranandani's ₹17,000 cr Alibaug township

Phase 1 to develop 3.3 lakh sq. ft. with 330 units sold out, generating gross ₹450 crore sales revenue

Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Managing Director, Hiranandani Communities

Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Managing Director, Hiranandani Communities

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani–led Hiranandani Communities on Monday announced the launch of Hiranandani Sands, India’s largest integrated coastal township in Alibaug, Maharashtra. With an estimated topline of ₹17,000 crore, the mega project is set to redefine luxury coastal living.

Spanning 225 acres, the township is envisioned as Mumbai’s lifestyle extension hub, featuring luxury homes, signature villas, plotted developments, and branded serviced apartments designed to cater to the affluent buyers globally. It will be Alibaug’s first private township, offering residents a personal beachfront and private jetty access to offer luxury living experience.

Here’s a quick e​xplainer on everything you need to know:

 

1. India’s Largest Coastal Township

The 225-acre township is envisioned as Mumbai’s lifestyle extension hub. It will feature luxury residences, signature villas, plotted developments, and serviced apartments. Residents will also get access to a private beachfront and jetty—a first for Alibaug.

Also Read

Hiranandani Launches 'The Arena' in Panvel with 600 Luxury Apartments

The Arena by Hiranandani offers 2-4 BHK flats in Panvel from Rs 1.3-1.8 cr

Niranjan Hiranandani

Hiranandani Communities launches ₹1,100 cr residential project in Panvel

Trualt Bioenergy IPO

Applied for Trualt Bioenergy IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump, Netanyahu back Gaza war plan; Hamas asked to free hostages in 72 hrs

2. Phase 1 Already Sold Out

The first phase of the township spans 3.3 lakh sq. ft., comprising three residential towers with 330 units, all of which were sold out at launch. Configurations include Studio, 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, priced from ₹80 lakh for studios to ₹2.85 crore for premium 3 BHK residences with sea and hill views, generating ₹450 crore in topline revenue.

3. Lifestyle & Hospitality Hub

The township will host a curated portfolio of five hotels spanning luxury, business, and leisure categories, alongside a mega convention centre, wedding destination, eco-wellness hub, and beachside entertainment avenues.

4. Yacht Club & Water Sports

To elevate the coastal lifestyle, a global-style yacht club and one of Alibaug’s largest water sports hubs will be set up by the end of the year.

5. Sustainability at Core

The township includes 27 acres of reserve forest with over 7,000 trees planted and sits near 100 acres of natural wetlands. The project is positioned as a sustainability-first destination.

6. Mega Infrastructure Boost

Connectivity upgrades will transform Alibaug’s accessibility. Upcoming projects include the Ro-Ro ferry extension to Revdanda, Colaba Radio Club Jetty, KaranjeRewas Sea Bridge, Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Atal Setu, and Navi Mumbai International Airport. These will make Alibaug a year-round residential and investment hub.

7. Stamp Duty Incentives

The township benefits from Integrated Township Project (ITP) incentives, offering buyers a 50% concession on stamp duty, making it more attractive for investors and end-users.

8. Target Buyers

The project aims to attract HNIs, UHNIs, NRIs, and luxury-seeking domestic buyers, riding the wave of rising demand for premium coastal properties.

"With rising demand for luxury homes, the township will appeal to domestic and NRI investors, HNIs, and UHNIs seeking premium coastal living, further supported by Integrated Township Project (ITP) incentives such as a 50% stamp duty concession,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Managing Director, Hiranandani Communities.

 

 

More From This Section

Money, finance

India's rich outpace the world in luxury spending, reveals HSBC report

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Unclaimed deposits: Heirs must produce succession certificate or probatepremium

Smarter Home Loan

Buying property? Here's why your wife's name could mean extra savings

NPS, Pension

UPS or NPS: Which retirement plan fits your future? Deadline hits tomorrow

Insurance government bonds

Hospital bill shock: Tata AIG is third insurer to exit Max cashless network

Topics : Niranjan Hiranandani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon