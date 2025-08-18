Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Scammers are watching! Think before sharing your screen on WhatsApp

Scammers are watching! Think before sharing your screen on WhatsApp

A new scam is tricking WhatsApp users into screen sharing, giving fraudsters access to bank accounts and wallets. OneCard issues an urgent advisory

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Digital banking has made money management easier, but it has also opened new avenues for fraudsters. Card issuer OneCard has issued an advisory to customers about a rising scam known as WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud. The scam may look harmless at first but can result in major financial and identity theft risks if one falls for it.
 

What is WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud? 

Fraudsters trick users into sharing their mobile screens over WhatsApp video calls or by guiding them to activate screen-sharing features. Once access is granted, sensitive information such as one-time passwords (OTPs), internet banking credentials, UPI PINs and even private messages can be seen in real time. This enables fraudsters to execute unauthorised transactions and even take over accounts.
 
 

How does WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud work?

According to OneCard’s advisory, the fraud works in stages:
 
·  Impersonation: Scammers pose as bank or financial company staff and claim there is an urgent issue with your account.
 
·  Screen sharing request: They guide you to switch on screen sharing or initiate a WhatsApp video call.

·  Real-time monitoring: Once access is granted, they can view your banking activity, capture OTPs and steal passwords.
 
·  Alternative method: In some cases, victims are tricked into installing malicious apps or “keyloggers” that record everything typed on the phone.
 
The stolen information is then misused to drain bank accounts, hijack digital wallets, or commit identity theft.

 

How to protect yourself from scams?

 
Some key precautions include:
 
Do’s:
 
·  Verify caller identity through official numbers or websites before engaging.
 
·  Use screen-sharing only with trusted people and only when absolutely necessary.
 
·  Keep your phone’s software updated and install apps only from verified sources.
 
·  Report suspicious calls or incidents immediately to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.
 
Don’ts:
 
·  Never act in haste if a caller pressures you about your account.
 
·  Avoid using UPI, mobile banking or payment apps while on a screen-sharing session.
 
·  Do not click on unknown links or download apps from unofficial sources.
 
Experts caution that such scams often target those unfamiliar with digital tools, including senior citizens. A single lapse can give away banking credentials and compromise your financial security. OneCard advises all users to remain alert, enable two-factor authentication wherever possible, and educate family members about these risks.
 
In short, the safest rule is to never share your screen or OTPs with anyone claiming to be from your bank. Fraudsters thrive on panic and trust, staying calm and verifying every request is your best protection.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

