Friday, April 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Settle a Sebi case? You can't claim it as a business expense anymore

Settle a Sebi case? You can't claim it as a business expense anymore

The Income Tax Department has ruled that businesses can no longer claim tax deductions for settlements or penalties paid under four key laws, including the SEBI and Competition Acts.

Sebi

Sebi

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On April 24, the Income Tax Department (CBDT) issued a new rule that affects how businesses handle certain legal expenses in their tax filings. In a notification issued on Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified that any expenditure incurred to resolve or settle proceedings related to violations under four specific laws will not be considered a legitimate business expense. This means such amounts cannot be deducted from taxable income while computing profits for tax purposes.
 
What’s the rule About?
If a company pays money to settle a case or proceeding under any of the following four laws:
 
 
  • SEBI Act, 1992 (for violations in the stock market)
  • Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956
  • Depositories Act, 1996 (related to shareholding systems)
  • Competition Act, 2002 (anti-trust or monopoly-related cases)
 
then those payments cannot be claimed as a business expense while filing income tax.
 
The decision effectively closes a tax loophole that allowed companies to potentially reduce their taxable income by treating penalties or settlement payments related to regulatory violations as normal business expenditures.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Secretarial auditor appointments to be for at least five years: Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Future Retail for disclosure gaps

tax, taxpayers, rupee, calculations, shares

Taxpayers barred from claiming deductions on Sebi, CCI settlement costs

ESG

Sebi tweaks framework for ESG rating providers using subscriber-pays model

Sebi

Sebi bars Madhav Stock Vision, five others for alleged front-running

 
 What Does It Mean for Taxpayers?
 
Let’s say a company is fined by SEBI or agrees to pay a settlement to resolve a case under the Competition Act.
 
Before this rule: They might have tried to reduce their taxable income by calling that settlement an "expense" in their profit & loss account.
 
After this rule: They can’t do that anymore. That settlement won’t reduce their taxable profit, so they’ll pay more tax.
 
Why is this important?
The government is drawing a line: Expenses related to breaking the law or settling legal violations aren't part of doing “normal business.”
 
It stops companies from getting tax benefits for wrongdoing, even if they settle instead of going through full legal proceedings.
 
 "The deductibility of settlement payments under Section 37(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, has long been a subject of judicial debate, particularly in cases like Income Tax Officer v. Reliance Share Stock Brokers (P.) Ltd., where consent fees paid to SEBI were allowed as business expenditure on grounds of commercial expediency." However, the CBDT brought in changes to law via Finance Act, 2024, and has now notified that any expenditure incurred for settlement or compounding of proceedings under specific legislations in India or outside, including the SEBI Act, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, the Depositories Act, and the Competition Act, shall not be eligible for deductions," said Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner at AKM Global.
 

More From This Section

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, wife lease office space in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11 lakh

Premiummutual funds, investors

Manufacturing funds: Bet on potential gains from global trade shifts

Premiumbuy sell stock

Let asset allocation, not price direction guess, guide decision on gold

Fixed Deposit, FD

Shriram Capital cuts FD rates after RBI move; experts urge early lock-in

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Fund review: Kotak Small Cap Fund

Topics : SEBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon