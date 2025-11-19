Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kajol rents out Goregaon retail unit for ₹6.9L/month, nets ₹8.6 cr in 9 yrs

Kajol rents out Goregaon retail unit for ₹6.9L/month, nets ₹8.6 cr in 9 yrs

Kajol Monetises ₹28.78-Crore Retail Asset with Long-Term Lease in Goregaon West

Kajol

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has given on rent a retail unit located in Mumbai’s Goregaon West locality for a monthly rent starting at Rs 6.9  lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in November 2025.
 
As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the retail unit located in Bharat Arize has a carpet area of 1,817 sq. ft.  and one car parking. The deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 5.61 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. The transaction includes a security deposit of Rs 27.61 lakh.
 
 
According to Square Yards' analysis, the rental agreement spans nine years, starting from November 2025. The monthly rent is set at Rs 6.9 lakh for the first three years, with a 15% escalation after expiry of every successive period of three years, increasing to Rs 7.9 lakh for the next three years and 9.13 lakh in the final three years of the term. Based on this structure, the total rent acquired during the lease tenure amounts to Rs 8.6 crore.
 
As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Kajol Devgan purchased this retail unit in March 2025 for Rs 28.78 crore.
 
Goregaon West is a dynamic and rapidly developing real estate hotspot in Mumbai, offering a balanced mix of residential and commercial spaces. The locality benefits from strong connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban railway network, along with expanding metro routes that enhance daily commuting. It is strategically positioned near key business and entertainment hubs such as Andheri, Malad, and the Oshiwara District Centre (ODC). This strategic placement fuels steady demand for homes and offices, as professionals seek convenient living options while businesses take advantage of Goregaon West’s proximity to corporate hubs, malls, film studios, and other commercial centers.
 
Kajol Devgan is one of India’s most celebrated and enduring actresses. With a career spanning over three decades, she has delivered iconic performances across genres and has been honored with multiple Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian cinema.  Beloved for memorable roles in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, and My Name Is Khan, Kajol has consistently balanced mainstream blockbusters with deeply impactful, character-driven stories. 
             

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

