Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

Tax department advises taxpayers attempting to disclose foreign assets in revised returns to switch from ITR-1 or ITR-4 to the correct forms (ITR-2 or ITR-3) by December to ensure compliance

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some taxpayers who filed their returns early in the assessment cycle and are now trying to update the information to report foreign assets and income face an issue: The forms for revised returns do not have such sections. The Income Tax Department, in a post on X, explained the issue and what taxpayers should do.
 

Why foreign asset schedules are missing

 
If an Income Tax return was originally filed using ITR-1 or ITR-4, you will not be able to see Schedule FA (Foreign Assets), Schedule FSI (Foreign Source Income) or Schedule TR (Tax Relief) while revising information. The forms do not include the sections required for reporting foreign holdings.
 
 
The problem is relevant for those who have:
  • Overseas bank accounts
  • Foreign investments or financial interests
  • Immovable property abroad
  • Income from any foreign source
Such assets or income streams cannot be disclosed in ITR-1 or ITR-4, which is why the schedules are absent when attempting to revise returns.
 

What the Income Tax Department said

 
In its post, the department noted that taxpayers who cannot find Schedule FA, FSI or TR during revision are “using the wrong form for reporting foreign assets/income”.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

A curious case of duopolies: IndiGo crisis exposes cracks across sectors

neck and back pain winter

Neck and back pain: What your spine is trying to tell you this winter

Ozempic, weight loss drug

Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India at ₹2,200/week amid patent battles

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Delhi HC refuses to halt order allowing Dr Reddy's to export Semaglutide

Protein myths

What we get wrong about protein: Experts bust 10 persistent myths

 
It advised taxpayers to:
 
-Switch to the correct ITR form while revising,
 
-Report all foreign income and assets accurately, and
 
Ensure compliance before December 31, 2025, the last date for filing a revised return for AY 2025–26.
 
The post was issued as part of the NUDGE 2.0 campaign, which encourages taxpayers to check their disclosures and correct any gaps.
 

Which ITR form you must use now

 
To report foreign assets or foreign-sourced income, the revised return must be filed using:
 
ITR-2: For individuals without business or professional income, or
 
ITR-3: For individuals who do have business or professional income.
 
Once you select the correct form, Schedule FA, FSI and TR will become visible automatically.
 

Why accurate reporting matters

 
Proper disclosure of foreign assets is mandatory under international information-sharing frameworks such as Common Reporting Standard and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act. Filing the correct schedules ensures that taxpayers:
 
Make full and accurate disclosure of overseas assets and income
 
Avoid scrutiny, penalties or non-compliance risks, and
 
Claim available foreign tax credits and treaty reliefs where applicable.
 
Switching to the correct form and revising the return before the deadline ensures that foreign holdings are properly recorded and that the taxpayer remains fully compliant.

More From This Section

equity mutual fund

Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

Senior Citizens

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.1%: Check banks' offers

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing

Mid-Dec bank fixed deposit rates at 5% to 8%: Check best offers here

Stablecoins

India enters global top 10 for crypto transactional use on Stablecoin surge

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee slide, overseas inflation key when planning foreign educationpremium

Topics : Income Tax filing Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon